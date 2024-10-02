The case was one of a handful of legal challenges in multiple states faced by the sale-leaseback platform that was founded in 2016.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The New York-based sale-leaseback company EasyKnock scored a legal win in its battle with a Texas couple who claimed that their transaction was actually a loan in disguise.

The ruling was an important early sign for the company, which has faced consumer lawsuits in Maryland, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and enforcement actions in Michigan and Massachusetts that posed risks to its business model.

EasyKnock scored a victory in Texas last month when an arbitrator who considered the case ruled in its favor and awarded the company $153,000.

“We are thrilled with the arbitrator’s ruling, which affirms the integrity of EasyKnock’s business model and clearly identifies our sale-leaseback as a true sale,” EasyKnock CEO Jarred Kessler said in a statement. “This victory is a bold statement that EasyKnock operates in full compliance with the law and provides a valuable, lawful option for homeowners to access their equity.”

At issue was a Texas couple who sold their home to EasyKnock and then agreed to lease it back from the company with the option to buy it back or direct the company to sell it.

The couple later challenged the transaction and claimed it was a disguised loan that violated Texas lending laws, claims that EasyKnock denied.

The lawsuit followed an investigation by NPR, which included an analysis of over 400 properties that EasyKnock purchased in Texas. The investigation found the deals “cost some people tens of thousands of dollars in equity and that the vast majority of people do not buy their houses back.”

EasyKnock told NPR the civil lawsuits are “meritless” and that it’s cooperating with attorneys general looking into its business practices. If homeowners lose money on sale-leasebacks, it’s because of personal circumstances or the local housing market, the company said.

In a May 20 cease-and-desist letter, Michigan’s attorney general ordered the company to halt what it claimed were unlawful business practices, including misleading marketing and “oral misrepresentations made by EasyKnock representatives” to induce consumers to enter into sale-leasebacks.

“EasyKnock’s sale-leaseback solution continues to provide a non-lending alternative for homeowners facing financial difficulties,” Kessler said. “This ruling reaffirms that our model is not only innovative but also entirely legal. We are committed to helping more homeowners secure financial stability through our transparent, fair sale-leaseback agreements.”

Email Taylor Anderson

new agent | websites
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×