The office launched in January 2023 and in the last three months has brought on four big regional names as well as five other high-performing luxury agents, according to the luxury brokerage.

The Agency Dallas has brought on several Dallas-area top producers recently who have collectively closed over $110 million in transactions during the last 12 months, the luxury brokerage informed Inman.

Just within the last three months, Eddie Wilbanks, Bret Whitfield and his team, Grecia “GG” Garza and her team and Francisco Rizo and his team, among five other luxury agents, have all affiliated with the Beverly Hills-based brokerage’s Dallas office.

The Agency Dallas launched in January 2023 — its second office in the state in addition to Austin — and is led by Managing Partners Megan and Damon Williamson.

“With the addition of these exceptional agents, The Agency Dallas further solidifies its position as a leading force in the real estate industry,” the Williamsons said in a statement emailed to Inman.

“Clients can expect unparalleled service, innovative solutions and a commitment to exceeding expectations. Whether buying, selling or investing, The Agency Dallas, with its outstanding team of agents, is ready to guide clients towards their real estate goals.”

Willbanks and Whitfield both come to The Agency from Compass.

Willbanks has sold more than $300 million in real estate transactions over the course of his career and last year sold the most expensive property in Southlake, a Dallas suburb. In the last 12 months, he’s closed $23 million in sales.

Whitfield, who has closed $33 million in the last 12 months, is a founding principal of the Whitfield Property Group. Over the last few years, he’s been named a top agent in the area by The Advocate Magazine and Real Producers Magazine, as well as a Best Real Estate Agent by D Magazine.

Rizo and his team that netted $35 million in the last year, The Francisco Rizo Group, come to The Agency from Douglas Elliman. During his career, Rizo has developed experience brokering transactions between clients in both the U.S. and Mexico. His expertise also further extends to resales and luxury condo projects.

Garza closed $20 million over the last 12 months and comes to The Agency following a 9-year stint at Rogers Healy and Associates. Like Whitfield, Garza has been recognized in recent years by Real Producers Magazine and D Magazine for her industry performance. Modern Luxury Dallas Magazine has also recognized Garza as a top luxury professional in the area for the last three years. She brings the GGDALLAS team to The Agency, where she is looking to grow the team’s numbers.

In addition to these top producers, The Agency Dallas has also brought on the following agents in the last three months: Chase Duran (formerly at Ebby Halliday, closed $18 million in last year), Cameron Ruschaupt (formerly at Compass, closed $12 million in last year), Miranda Pereyda (formerly at Century 21, closed $12 million in last year), Christi Weinstein (formerly at HALO, closed $11 million in last year) and Angelia Ekholm (formerly at Ebby Halliday, closed $10 million in last year).

“With their impressive track records, unwavering dedication, and innovative approach, these top producers are set to make a resounding impact on the real estate landscape in Dallas and beyond,” The Agency said in a press statement.

