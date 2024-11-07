A truly cohesive real estate team, luxury consultant Chris Pollinger writes, can sustain long-term success while trusting, supporting and empowering each other.

“The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.” — Phil Jackson

In the high-stakes world of real estate, this couldn’t be more true. It’s not enough to recruit a lineup of all-stars. True success lies in creating a team where members elevate one another, becoming a dynamic, interdependent force.

Here’s how to transform your team from a collection of individuals into a cohesive powerhouse.

From individual to interdependent

Early in my career, I was obsessed with individual talent. My strategy was simple: hire the best and let them work their magic. However, no matter how skilled they were, problems arose.

Egos clashed, silos formed and the wins felt exhausting to achieve. It was a humbling lesson: real success in a team doesn’t come from individual brilliance but from interdependence, where every person’s strength fuels the collective.

Building trust and communication

Trust: The bedrock

Trust isn’t a buzzword; it’s a non-negotiable foundation. Without it, collaboration is nothing but surface-level.

Be transparent — share your vision, your goals and even your challenges. Began with hosting open, honest weekly meetings, creating a culture where trust wasn’t just an ideal but a reality.

Open communication: Essential, not optional

Clear, open communication prevents misunderstandings and inefficiencies. Encourage dialogue where every team member feels safe to share ideas and concerns.

Introduce an anonymous feedback system to ensure every voice is heard. By doing so, you will open a floodgate of invaluable insights and transform your team’s decision-making.

Leveraging strengths for collective success

Know your team’s brilliance zones

Every team member has unique strengths. Identifying and leveraging these is crucial. We use tools like StrengthsFinder to map out our team’s skills. Assigning tasks that align with individual strengths not only boosts productivity but also makes work more enjoyable for everyone involved.

Cross-training: The safety net

While specialization is valuable, cross-training ensures the whole team can flex in a crisis. Implement monthly cross-training sessions, which do more than just improve skill sets. They built empathy and understanding, crucial elements in a supportive team environment.

Creating a culture of collaboration and support

Facilitate true collaboration

Real estate thrives on collaboration, not competition. Create projects that require diverse input. Form cross-functional teams to tackle complex tasks, and the results will be transformative. Solutions become more creative, and the sense of shared accomplishment strengthens your bonds.

Make support a cultural norm

Support in an interdependent team isn’t a favor; it’s an expectation. Recognize and reward it. One team we work with launched a “Team Player of the Month” award, not as a gimmick but to emphasize the importance of helping one another. It reinforced the idea that the team is all in this together.

Empowering through autonomy and growth

Autonomy: Freedom breeds accountability

Forget micromanagement. Give your team members the autonomy to own their work. Adopt a Results-Oriented Work Environment (ROWE), shifting from rigid schedules to performance-based outcomes. It will be a game-changer, enhancing both efficiency and morale.

Invest in continuous learning

Staying stagnant in real estate is a fast track to irrelevance. Encourage learning and growth. Offer incentives for professional development, whether for courses, books or conferences. This investment keeps your team adaptable and on the cutting edge of market trends.

Lead by example

Practice what you preach

As a leader, your actions set the tone. Model interdependence by involving team members in key decisions and openly appreciating their contributions. When your team sees that their input matters, it reinforces a sense of shared purpose.

Feedback and recognition: Balance is key

Constructive feedback is crucial, but so is celebrating wins. Implement bi-weekly Mastermind sessions that double as celebrations. Highlighting both the lessons learned and the successes achieved keeps your team motivated and unified. And yes, a bit of humor goes a long way in keeping the atmosphere positive, even in the face of setbacks.

In real estate, your team’s interdependence isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a strategic advantage. By building trust, fostering open communication, and leveraging each member’s strengths, you create a team ready to tackle anything. Autonomy and continuous learning keep your people engaged and evolving.

Remember, individual brilliance can close a deal, but only a truly cohesive team can sustain long-term success. Trust, support and empower each other. That’s the formula for winning in real estate — and turning obstacles into opportunities.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the strategic advisor to the elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is an advisor, national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about their consulting, coaching and advisory programs at RELuxeLeaders.com