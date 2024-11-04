The share of recently bought homes that went to first-time homebuyers fell to less than 1 in 4 between July 2023 and June 2024, according to a new report.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The share of homes bought by first-time buyers fell to a record low in 2024, with first-timers picking up just 24 percent of homes sold, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.

That was down from 32 percent in 2023, as high home prices paired with high interest rates to create a force that kept first-time homebuyers out of the market, the report, known as the Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, said.

“The U.S. housing market is split into two groups: first-time buyers struggling to enter the market and current homeowners buying with cash,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR’s deputy chief economist. “First-time buyers face high home prices, high mortgage interest rates and limited inventory, making them a decade older with significantly higher incomes than previous generations of buyers.”

The report comes from an annual survey conducted by NAR between July 2023 and June 2024.

It found that buyers need to make more money than ever to afford to buy, and even then, they’re struggling to put more money down.

First-time homebuyers put down 9 percent for a down payment, whereas the median for all buyers was 18 percent, according to the report.

The age of buyers rose across all spectrums. Homebuyers’ ages rose to 56 years, up from 49 last year. For first-timers, the average age was 38 years old, up from 35 last year.

More buyers than ever bought what NAR called a “multigenerational home,” which typically includes more than one unit. That helps to share costs with others living in the home and provides space for older children or aging relatives to live in the home.

That may have been helped both by the affordability crunch and by a policy change by Fannie Mae, which lowered the minimum down payment required for buyers getting into a two- to four-unit property, to as little as 5 percent.

“As homebuyers encounter an unaffordable housing market, many are choosing to double up as families,” Lautz said. “Cost savings are a major factor, with young adults returning home — or never leaving — due to prohibitive rental and home prices.”

The 127-question survey was sent to 167,750 recent primary residence homebuyers based on geography and representative of sales. It received 5,390 responses.

Eighty-three percent of buyers were white, 7 percent were Black, 6 percent were Hispanic, 4 percent were Asian and 3 percent were some other ethnicity, the survey found.

Email Taylor Anderson

homebuying | homeselling | NAR
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×