The Corcoran Group is making its grand entrance into Mexico with the addition of a new franchise in Baja California Sur, the brokerage revealed to Inman.

Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co., owned and led by Blake Harrington, has joined the brokerage’s network and will serve the greater Cabo San Lucas market. The move gives a boost to the firm’s growing international presence.

“Cabo San Lucas is a vibrant destination and a global leader in tourism, luxury and culture — the perfect market for the Corcoran brand’s expansion into Mexico,” Corcoran Group President and CEO Pamela Liebman said. “With Blake’s extensive experience and his resounding influence within the local market, we’re excited to grow our global presence and showcase everything the Corcoran brand has to offer both consumers and real estate professionals throughout Cabo.”

Harrington has led two luxury firms in Los Cabos over roughly 13 years, most recently serving as vice president of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate since 2021 and, before that, serving as founding and managing partner of REmexico Real Estate for nearly 10 years. Prior to launching REmexico, Harrington was a luxury specialist in La Jolla, California.

During his time in Baja California, Harrington has also developed a specialization in new development sales across Cabo San Lucas. In 2022 and 2023, he represented the priciest sales for Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, and to date, has represented more than $400 million in transactions, putting him in the top percentile of agents in the market.

“The consumers buying, selling and investing in Cabo’s luxury real estate market deserve the best possible experience with the most qualified, educated, and ethical agents in the marketplace,” Harrington said in a statement. “With the strength of the Corcoran brand, tools and support, paired with our team of dedicated and experienced professionals, I’m confident we’ll make a significant impact in this emerging luxury market.”

Cabo San Lucas has long been a major tourist destination in Mexico, driving luxury consumers to Baja California Sur for beaches and resorts, nightlife, water activities, shopping and more. Real estate options include beachfront condos, estates in private communities and more. Los Cabos International Airport also allows easy access to the region for domestic and international travelers.

“Cabo San Lucas is a destination that perfectly aligns with the premium lifestyle focus of our brand,” Corcoran Affiliates President Stephanie Anton said in a statement. “This partnership enhances the level of offerings for local consumers and agents, providing them with unmatched expertise and support, while also strengthening our growing global network.”

Alongside Harrington, a handful of agents and support staff will also service the new office located at Calle Boulevard Mijares No. 32 in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur.

Corcoran also has international affiliates in Italy, Canada, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Cayman Islands, St. Barth and British Virgin Islands.

