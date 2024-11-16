Each of these actions, Debra Trappen writes, offers a meaningful way to connect with your community and contribute to a more resilient, compassionate and prosperous world.

In a remarkably fractured world, real estate professionals have a powerful opportunity to serve their communities in ways that go beyond transactions. I believe brokerages and agents can step forward with mindful, intentional actions that foster resilience, create positive change and lead with compassion.

Our industry is navigating a unique set of challenges — from shifts within the National Association of Realtors to the divisions that recent events have deepened. We are truly at a crossroads. Yet, with these challenges comes a profound opportunity to heal, to serve and to become a grounding force in the communities we call home. Now is the time to turn words into action, with a renewed focus on supporting one another and uplifting the neighborhoods we are so passionate about.

I recently hosted a gathering of Red Threads Collective members and the women in their lives. These leaders have servant hearts and a deep commitment to their work. We came together in a space where we could listen, share and offer support as we navigate these times. In moments like these, we are reminded that our strength is multiplied when we unite around a shared purpose.

This moment calls for intentional, loving action that upholds our values and, wherever possible, leaves behind division and name-calling to weave us together in unity. Let’s step forward, guided by our principles and beliefs, focusing on what truly matters.

Every interaction is an opportunity to build trust and connection. When we choose to follow our values and extend love to our neighbors, we create a space for growth, resilience and the kind of impact we are here to make.

Here are 13 ways to channel your energy toward intentional actions that uplift and support the communities around you.

1. Volunteer for local organizations

Supporting local organizations is a tangible way to connect with the community and show that you’re there for more than just business. Volunteering enables you to become a trusted neighbor and ally, someone who genuinely cares about the people you serve.

By giving your time and energy to causes that resonate, you set a powerful example of integrity and compassion for your clients and community.

Host a food drive, encouraging agents, employees, business partners and clients to contribute.

Organize a blanket or coat drive during colder months.

Offer paid volunteer days for employees to serve at local shelters, animal rescues or food banks.

Sponsor a team to participate in a charity run or community cleanup.

2. Support local businesses

In a time when small businesses are the heartbeat of a resilient community, supporting local entrepreneurs shows that you’re invested in the place you call home. By uplifting these businesses, you’re helping to create a thriving community where people want to live, work and grow.

This strengthens local economies and reinforces your role as a partner in building a prosperous, interconnected neighborhood.

Create a “local business spotlight” in your newsletters or social media channels. Video interviews and podcast episodes that highlight the good being done are so needed right now.

Host small events at local venues, such as restaurants or cafes, to bring awareness to those businesses.

Gift clients with products or vouchers from local businesses.

Partner with a local florist, bakery or gift shop for client appreciation gifts.

3. Educate and engage youth

The future of a community ultimately rests with its young people, and engaging with youth fosters a sense of hope and continuity. When we leave leading the next generation to social media “influencers,” we see young men chanting despicable statements that I hope all of us agree are unacceptable.

By engaging, educating and empowering young community members, you build trust and inspire the next generation of leaders. Investing in youth means investing in the future, ensuring that knowledge, values and the importance of community are passed down.

Sponsor scholarships or educational programs in nearby schools.

Volunteer to give presentations on financial literacy, homeownership or careers in real estate at high schools.

Host “Career Day” events for high school students to shadow agents.

Donate your resources to youth programs equipping future leaders like Junior Achievement . On a personal note, this organization helped me see how my leadership strengths were unique and valuable. The principles I learned there are woven into the fabric of my entrepreneurial journey.

4. Promote environmental sustainability

Caring for the environment is essential to nurturing a community where people feel safe and proud to live. Promoting sustainable practices helps preserve the beauty and health of our surroundings and shows that you prioritize the community’s long-term well-being.

Clients increasingly value eco-consciousness, and you’re aligning your values with theirs by leading with sustainability.

Organize neighborhood cleanup events.

Provide clients eco-friendly welcome baskets, including reusable bags or plantable seed paper.

Host workshops on sustainable living or eco-friendly home updates.

Consider partnering with organizations founded by Coni Meyers – like Be Ready, Be Prepared ; they believe in “Doing Well, by Doing Good.”

5. Host community events

Creating spaces where people can gather and connect brings a sense of belonging to your community. Hosting events that celebrate the local culture, foster new friendships or simply offer a moment of joy demonstrates that you see community as more than just a place to live — it’s a sacred network of people who support one another.

Host “Meet Your Neighbor” events at parks or community centers.

Organize seasonal events like pumpkin patches, summer picnics or gatherings around shared passions like dogs, wine, food, travel, etc.

Sponsor local sports teams or clubs and attend their events to show support.

Host a “Homebuyers’ Workshop” with local business partners who share your values and vision for the future to educate new buyers.

6. Prioritize mental health initiatives

Mental health is an essential foundation for a resilient community, and prioritizing it shows compassion for both clients and colleagues. Advocating for mental wellness creates a space where people feel safe, supported and valued. In a world that often emphasizes productivity over well-being, prioritizing mental health sets a powerful example of what it means to care for one another.

Organize workplace wellness programs, including meditation or yoga sessions. Partnering with apps like Calm is a simple way to provide a resource.

Distribute resources on stress management and work-life harmony in newsletters.

Support local mental health organizations with donations or volunteer time.

Partner with mental health non-profits to raise awareness and fund their initiatives.

7. Cultivate relationships with allied businesses

Allied relationships create a network of trusted resources for clients and help to weave a supportive community. Building connections with other professionals offers clients a holistic experience beyond real estate.

When you can confidently recommend allied businesses, you demonstrate integrity and a dedication to quality service that builds client trust. In other words, know who you are doing business with and, thus, referring your business and clients to.

Create a “preferred local partner” list including mortgage brokers, lenders, title companies, escrow agents, home inspectors, appraisers, contractors, movers, electricians, plumbers, photographers, videographers, insurance agents — you get the idea.

Build deeper partnerships with local interior designers, professional organizers, landscapers and the service businesses above for mutual referrals. Consider hosting a quarterly business mastermind with all of them.

Collaborate with these companies to offer clients discounts or packages.

Host or sponsor values-aligned events with these business owners and service providers.

8. Support housing and homelessness initiatives

Every community is strengthened when everyone has a place to call home. Supporting housing and initiatives focused on caring for the unhoused shows a commitment to community stability and compassion for those who need a hand.

By getting involved, you’re helping to create a more inclusive, caring community that supports its most vulnerable members.

Host fundraising events for local shelters or housing non-profits.

Research and partner with organizations that support these focused values. I learned about New Story from Sherry Chris — who is also part of our Red Threads Collective Wise Council. They pioneer market-based solutions that empower families to buy land, secure home financing and build generational wealth.

Create a program where a portion of each closing goes to a charity dedicated to affordable housing.

Offer pro-bono services for clients in need, such as low-income families or veterans.

9. Encourage financial literacy

Financial literacy empowers people to make informed decisions, laying the groundwork for personal and community stability. Educating clients and community members on financial health equips them with the tools to build sustainable futures, ensuring they have the confidence to navigate their financial journeys. This is a gift that can change lives and foster lasting community resilience.

Sponsor or host financial literacy workshops with local experts. Amy Chorew + Maeda Palius hosted a fantastic session inside the Collective. Check out “ Fiscal Fitness ” options for your company.

Provide free resources on budgeting, credit scores and the homebuying process.

Create content that breaks down complex real estate topics in easy-to-understand terms.

Offer one-on-one financial counseling sessions or webinars for first-time homebuyers.

10. Advocate for inclusive communities

Inclusivity is at the heart of a thriving community. Advocating for diversity and inclusion signals your business values all voices and stands for a community where everyone feels welcome. Committing to inclusivity builds trust and enriches the social fabric, making your community a place where everyone feels safe, connected and genuinely belongs.

Organize diversity and inclusivity training for staff and agents. Not sure where to start? Reach out to Farrah Wilder . I worked with her while consulting at C.A.R., leading the WomanUP!® Initiative and her passion and vision will get you started.

Participate in or support events celebrating different cultures within the community.

Sponsor local events like Pride festivals or cultural fairs.

Partner with non-profits that focus on inclusivity and social equity.

11. Educate and engage seniors

Seniors hold valuable wisdom and stories that enrich a community, and supporting them helps to bridge generations. Engaging with seniors shows respect for their experiences and ensures they feel valued. By offering tailored support, you can ease their transition through major life changes and help them feel secure in a supportive community.

Host “Senior Living” seminars to discuss housing options and downsizing. Level up the impact by weaving in those allied businesses above.

Offer custom home evaluations with other experts to seniors considering downsizing. Imagine how seen and cared for they would feel when you bring along trusted mortgage, declutter/organization and contractor partners.

Partner with local senior centers to host events or workshops on real estate topics.

Offer volunteer services to help seniors with small home repairs, seasonal maintenance or holiday lights installation.

12. Engage with local advocacy groups

Real estate professionals play an influential role in the growth and well-being of their communities, and engaging with advocacy groups amplifies this impact. Supporting important causes shows that you are aware of and actively involved in community issues. This brings about positive change and strengthens the community’s trust in your commitment.

Support local initiatives on housing rights, environmental preservation and public safety.

Participate in community board meetings to stay informed and offer input on local issues.

Volunteer as a liaison between your community and local government for real estate-related issues.

Join local advocacy groups and share updates on issues relevant to homeownership and neighborhoods.

13. Lead by example with compassion and integrity

Ultimately, your most powerful impact comes from simply leading by example. You inspire others to do the same when you consistently act with compassion and integrity. Your actions become a beacon of trust and respect, showing clients and community members what it means to care and be a part of something greater genuinely.

Define core values that prioritize community engagement and a client-centered approach. In my consulting work, this exercise often becomes an eye-opening experience for clients, illuminating the deeper purpose behind their business decisions. Identifying your top values is an essential journey for every leader, both personally and professionally, and can serve as a foundation for fostering trust, accountability, and a clear direction for your team and clients alike.

Share stories of meaningful community engagement and philanthropy on social media.

Encourage one another to share their wisdom. Our sage advice on the importance of service and integrity is a beautiful gift.

Consistently prioritize client needs and community well-being over profits.

Each action offers a meaningful way to connect with your community and contribute to a more resilient, compassionate and prosperous world. By embedding these principles into your work, you’re not just building a business — you’re building a legacy that stands for values, integrity and connection.

Start small. Choose one or two actions that resonate most with you and your team. Engage everyone in the process… survey them, discuss how these initiatives can come to life, and commit to integrating them into your 2025 business plan. Whether you host a community event, launch a sustainable initiative or amplify local voices, each step forward is an opportunity to make a lasting impact.

Take action. Be the beacon of positive change. Lead by example, and invite others to join you. Share your stories of growth and impact with pride. Together, let’s be intentional, compassionate and driven to uplift the communities we serve.