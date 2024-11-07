Eva Angelina Romero, a top real estate broker, shares her insights on life, success and building a business you are passionate about.

In this recent conversation, I sit down with Eva Angelina Romero, a top real estate broker and owner in Nashville, Tennessee, to share strategies that can help you take your real estate career to the next level. Romero provides real-world insights on how she’s grown her business, why she partnered with Century 21 and how building a strong team has led to her success.

Here’s why you’ll want to watch:

1. Discover how to build generational wealth

Romero explores the power of real estate to create generational wealth. As a NAHREP 10-certified trainer, she shares how you can help your clients understand the long-term financial benefits of homeownership.

2. Learn effective leadership and mentorship skills

Whether you’re new to real estate or experienced, Romero’s approach to leadership is something every realtor can benefit from. She explains how she’s focused on developing leaders within her team and mentoring others to grow successful careers.

3. Find balance between work and life

Romero also talks about the importance of balancing work and family, offering practical advice on how you can build a successful business without sacrificing quality time with your loved ones.

This conversation is packed with valuable insights to help Realtors grow their businesses, develop leadership, and create long-lasting wealth for themselves and their clients.

Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Facebook or connect with him on LinkedIn.