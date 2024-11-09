With professional, political and personal struggles on all sides, let’s take a break with some feel-good, self-care, positive-thinking resources.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: With professional, political and personal struggles on all sides, let’s take a break with some feel-good, self-care, positive-thinking resources.

Earlier this year, the U.S. hit a new low — ranking a paltry 23rd in the World Happiness Index. Surveying social media, online forums and comment sections where people air their frustrations and fears these days, that number may be too high.

While most of us are big believers in PMA (Positive Mental Attitude), those morning affirmations may not be working so well lately.

Uncertainty around commission lawsuits, industry changes, high interest rates, a dearth of transactions (projected to clock in at the lowest levels since 1995) and the aftermath of a divisive election filled with alarming rhetoric that has left many people feeling unsafe and unsure about the future — it’s not so easy to think happy thoughts.

You may be thinking about making big changes in your life. You may be considering moving somewhere new or changing the focus of your business.

You may be ready to double down professionally and seek out new opportunities, like finding a new niche or joining a team. You may be thinking about taking some time to power down, reset and figure out what it is you really want to do with your life.

Let’s take a moment this week to acknowledge that a lot of people need to press pause. That’s why this week I’ve rounded up recent content from Inman contributors that’s built to help you refresh your mindset and restore your ability to move forward.

Inspiring role models

Learn how New York City agent Limor Nesher found out that developing your skills in response to new opportunities can help you become an expert. Lesson Learned: Success is about more than closing the deal Find out how Miami luxury leader Lourdes Alatriste demonstrates grace under pressure while always keeping clients’ needs top of mind.

Find out how this luxury leader puts her background in finance to work for her team and her clients and where she sees Manhattan’s market headed next.

Broker Spotlight: Calah Andelman and Kaala House Find out how these broker besties are building a market presence in Bentonville and why “many of [their] all-time best days happened in real estate.”

Eva Angelina Romero, a top real estate broker, shares her insights on life, success and building a business you are passionate about.

Mindset resources

The choice to create the life and business you desire, coaches Melanie Klein and Emily Bossert write, one aligned with your values, is strengthened through your commitment to yourself.

With time and consistent effort, coach Ricky Carruth writes, you’ll watch your real estate career transform from a daily grind into a glorious success.

EXTRA: How to safeguard your mind from social media stress

Self-care resources

Regularly practicing detachment by honing healthy practices, broker Pam Blair writes, may not change the outward outcome of events but can dramatically alter our internal experience.

Harness the power of perseverance to move forward and support our communities as they rebuild from recent natural disasters, coach Darryl Davis writes.

EXTRA: This is fine. Everything is fine. How to be grateful when times are tough

Team-building resources

A truly cohesive real estate team, luxury consultant Chris Pollinger writes, can sustain long-term success while trusting, supporting and empowering each other.

Showing homes is a time-consuming, yet vital, part of the buying process. Coach Verl Workman shares how outsourcing the task can benefit your team.

While metrics and KPIs reflect your company’s performance, Leah McDonough writes, it’s feeling valued and appreciated that defines company culture.

Rick Guerrero interviews mortgage leader Gavin Ekstrom about hiring, culture and building a team on a firm foundation.

EXTRA: Huddle up: Team meeting case study for Pardee Properties

Ways to be the change

Investing time and effort into community involvement, The Agency’s Rainy Hake Austin writes, is a powerful strategy for personal branding in luxury real estate.

How global events jeopardize fair housing (and what you can do) Dr. Lee Davenport draws on both historical context and current events to describe how the latest news can impact the application of fair housing laws and policies.

EXTRA: Leader of the pack: How to lead effectively in uncertain times