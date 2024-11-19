It’s gratitude season, Darryl Davis writes, so let’s show how much our colleagues, clients, vendors and friends mean with these affordable and original gift ideas.

The leaves are changing, the weather is cooling and pumpkin spice everything is back. Now is the perfect time to express your gratitude to clients old and new. After all, without them, you wouldn’t be where you are today, right?

I spend a lot of time talking about living from an attitude of abundance rather than scarcity, and like success coach and author, Jen Sincero, says, “Gratitude is one of the strongest and most transformative states of being. It shifts your perspective from lack to abundance and allows you to focus on the good in your life, which, in turn, pulls more goodness into your reality.”

This is the state of mind we want to live in; not only that, we want to share it.

7 inexpensive ways to say ‘thank you’ this fall

Here are seven creative (and affordable) ways to share this attitude of abundance and say “thank you” this fall.

1. Send them a handwritten thank-you note

A heartfelt thank-you note goes a long way. It’s personal, it’s thoughtful, and it shows that you care. Best of all, it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — just buy a pack of cards and some stamps, and you’re good to go.

2. Give them a gift card to their favorite coffee shop

Who doesn’t love free coffee? Reward your clients with a gift card to their local coffee shop, so they can treat themselves to a pumpkin spice latte (or any other fall favorite).

3. Make them a homemade treat

Nothing says “thank you” like a homemade gift from the heart. Whether it’s a batch of chocolate chip cookies or a loaf of pumpkin bread, your clients will appreciate your gesture — and your culinary skills.

4. Offer to help with their fall yard work

Yard work not really your thing? No problem! You can hire a local teenager or college student to do it for you. Your clients will appreciate the offer of help, even if they ultimately decline.

5. Give them tickets to a fall festival or event

Fall is full of fun events like apple picking, hayrides, corn mazes and more. Show your clients how much you appreciate them by giving them tickets to one of these fun fall activities.

6. Make a donation to their favorite charity in their name

If your clients are passionate about giving back, show them that you support their philanthropic efforts by making a donation in their name to their favorite charity. This is a great way to make a difference in someone’s life while also showing your appreciation for their business.

7. Give them an oven-fresh pie from your favorite bakery

There’s nothing like the smell of freshly baked pies wafting through the house on a cool autumn day. Order pies from your favorite local bakery and deliver it to your clients with a warm smile.

Alfred North Whitehead, an English mathematician and philosopher, once said, “No one who achieves success does so without acknowledging the help of others. The wise and confident acknowledge this help with gratitude.” We know gratitude must be important…it has a whole season to celebrate it!

Now is the perfect time to express our gratitude to those who have helped us throughout the year — clients, other agents, vendors and our friends. By expressing our thanks in a creative and thoughtful way, we can show our clients how much we appreciate their business — and forge even stronger relationships with them in the process.