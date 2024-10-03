Discover five essential strategies to stay ahead as clients and the real estate market evolve. Chris Pollinger shares expert insights on how to adapt and thrive.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The real estate industry is evolving fast, and the question isn’t just whether your business is ready — it’s whether you’ll lead or get left behind.

The needs of today’s clients have shifted, driven by new expectations around personalization, engagement and digital sophistication. Meeting these demands isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity for survival in an ultra-competitive market.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

Here are five strategic moves to adapt to these changing customer expectations and turn them into opportunities for growth.

1. Align your team for seamless client experiences

Your client’s journey doesn’t begin when they tour a property or sign on the dotted line. It starts the moment they express interest, be it through a website visit or a phone call. Yet many real estate teams and brokers struggle to create a smooth, end-to-end experience because different teams — sales, marketing, customer support, etc. — often operate in silos.

Each department is focused on its own goals, which means potential friction as clients move through the pipeline. This can be costly with real estate clients, where expectations are high and patience is thin.

To solve this, you need to align your teams around a single objective: delivering a seamless experience at every touchpoint. When sales, marketing, and support work from the same playbook, they can share valuable client insights that inform strategy and execution. This not only reduces friction but also ensures you’re responding to client needs in real time. Circular feedback loops between teams are essential here, allowing you to capture insights, adjust offerings, and keep clients engaged.

Leadership must foster a culture of collaboration, empowering every member of the team to take ownership of the client journey. The businesses that excel will be the ones where client experience isn’t an afterthought but a guiding principle.

2. Engage in authentic, 2-way communication

Clients in the real estate market aren’t just purchasing homes; they’re investing in a lifestyle, a dream. They want to feel like partners in the process, not just transactional customers. This is where two-way communication becomes crucial. Too many brands still “talk at” their clients through marketing, rather than engaging them in meaningful dialogue.

Authenticity is everything in real estate. You can’t fake it, and clients know when you’re just going through the motions. Take a page from brands that excel at engagement. They listen to their clients’ feedback and weave it into their business strategy.

For real estate, this could mean building a community around your brand — not just selling properties but facilitating conversations that foster trust and loyalty. Social media, personalized email campaigns, and VIP client events are powerful tools here. The more genuine your interactions, the more likely you are to cultivate long-term relationships that lead to repeat business and referrals.

3. Use technology to gain a competitive edge

If you’re not leveraging the latest tech in real estate, you’re already behind. Today’s clients expect more than polished brochures and personal tours. They want AI-driven property suggestions and real-time data on market trends. And they want it all available on-demand, wherever they are in the world.

Technology is not just a buzzword; it’s a practical solution to many of the challenges real estate professionals face. Customer relationship management (CRM) systems can track interactions, monitor engagement, and provide insights that help you fine-tune your approach. Advanced analytics platforms give you a clear picture of what’s working and where there’s room for improvement.

For those running real estate teams, integrating technology into the back office is equally important. Automation tools can handle administrative tasks, freeing up time for you to focus on what really matters: serving your clients. Automation also ensures consistency and minimizes errors, which is crucial when dealing with high-stakes transactions.

One of our agent clients, frustrated with the hours she spent managing paperwork, turned to financial automation software. By offloading those tasks, she had more time to expand her business, growing her listing count by 30%. The payoff? More time with clients, fewer headaches, and bigger deals.

4. Live by your values — and let clients know it

Trust is the most valuable currency in real estate. And in today’s landscape, where clients have endless options, building and maintaining trust is harder than ever. Your values as a business can be a key differentiator, setting you apart from the competition.

It’s not enough to claim you value integrity or client service. You need to show it in everything you do, from how you communicate to how you handle problems. And when things go wrong — because they will — how you respond can make or break your reputation.

A real estate team that consistently delivers on its promises, shows empathy in tough situations and keeps the client’s best interests at heart will win more than just sales. They’ll win loyalty. Clients want to feel they’re in good hands, and that starts with transparency and accountability.

5. Elevate your customer service with proactive solutions

In today’s fast-paced world, reactive customer service is no longer enough. Clients expect you to anticipate their needs before they even realize them. By adopting a proactive approach to customer service, you can resolve issues before they escalate, improve client satisfaction, and differentiate your business from competitors.

This means closely monitoring client interactions and feedback, identifying potential pain points, and offering solutions before clients have to ask. Being ahead of the curve shows that you’re not just another service provider—you’re a partner who is invested in their success.

In an industry where small details make a big difference, this level of attentiveness can turn clients into loyal advocates, generating repeat business and referrals. Elevating your service in this way ensures you stay ahead in a competitive market where clients expect more than just transactions—they expect a tailored, seamless experience.

Change in real estate isn’t on the horizon — it’s already here. Clients expect more, and the agents who can’t deliver will find themselves struggling to keep up. But for those willing to embrace this shift, the opportunities are vast. By aligning your teams, engaging authentically, leveraging technology, and staying true to your values, you’ll not only meet today’s demands but position your business to lead the market tomorrow.

Are you ready?