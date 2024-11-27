Value is not in the object itself, it’s in the perception, author and coach Darryl Davis writes. Your worth as an agent is defined by you position yourself and your services (and it’s priceless).

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

In the world of art and auctions, there are stories that make us pause, scratch our heads and think deeply about value, perception and the art of presentation. Comedian, a work of art created by Maurizio Cattelan — a simple banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for over $6.2 million at Sotheby’s — is one such story.

Yes, you read that right — a banana. For $6.2 million.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR NOVEMBER

For those unfamiliar with the tale, Maurizio Cattelan is no stranger to creating provocative art. His previous creations include America, a fully functioning toilet made of solid gold. Cattelan continued his tradition of blurring the lines between satire, cultural commentary and fine art with Comedian.

The banana artwork captured global attention, sparked heated debates, and became a viral sensation. While many questioned how a piece of perishable fruit could command such a price, others recognized the power of its narrative, the reputation of the artist, and the profound commentary it made on consumerism and the art world.

So, what can real estate professionals learn from a $6.2 million banana? The story of Comedian holds valuable lessons about perception, positioning and the unique value you bring to the table.

The art of perceived value

At its core, Comedian is not about the banana or the duct tape — it’s about the meaning people attach to it. The same is true in real estate. Buyers and sellers don’t just want a transaction; they want the story, expertise and guidance only a skilled agent can provide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Real estate professionals often undervalue their work because they focus solely on the mechanics — listing homes, showing properties or negotiating offers. But your value lies beyond the transaction. You’re creating moments, guiding life-changing decisions, and helping clients navigate one of the biggest milestones in their lives.

Lessons for agents from Comedian:

Create your story

Cattelan’s banana wasn’t just art — it was a narrative. It challenged the boundaries of what art could be and sparked conversations worldwide.

Similarly, what’s the story you’re telling about your business? Are you positioning yourself as just another agent or as someone who transforms the real estate experience? Your narrative — your unique value proposition — is what will make you stand out in a crowded market.

Own your boldness

A banana taped to a wall is audacious. It demanded attention not because it was complex but because it dared to be simple. In real estate, boldness means confidently articulating your value, even when the competition may promise the moon. Be proud of the service you offer, and don’t shy away from showcasing your expertise and authenticity.

Know your audience

Not everyone would pay $6.2 million for a banana. But Cattelan knew his audience — art collectors who value the provocative and the conceptual. As an agent, not every client will recognize your worth immediately, and that’s OK. Focus on serving the clients who appreciate your professionalism, trustworthiness and skill. They are the ones who will not only value you but also refer you to others.

Leverage buzz and credibility

The media frenzy around Comedian amplified its value. Cattelan’s reputation as a provocative artist added credibility. Agents, too, can create buzz around their brand. Whether it’s through testimonials, social proof or thought leadership, find ways to showcase your expertise and create a buzz-worthy reputation in your market.

In the end, the banana that sold for millions wasn’t about the banana at all — it was about what it represented. Similarly, your role as a real estate professional isn’t just about the homes you sell. It’s about the trust you build, the dreams you help fulfill, and the moments you create for your clients.

Cattelan showed us that even the simplest things, when positioned effectively, can hold extraordinary value. As an industry professional, you are more than a facilitator of transactions — you are a creator of experiences, a protector of investments and a trusted advisor. When you own your value and tell your story boldly, you won’t just sell homes — you’ll elevate your entire career.

So, the next time you hear about a banana selling for millions, remember this: Value is not in the object; it’s in the perception. Your value as a licensed real estate agent? Priceless.

Just like the $6.2 million banana taught us about value and perception, your success in real estate comes from how you position yourself and your services.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.