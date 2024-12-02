This article was shared here with permission from Mike DelPrete for Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.
Why it matters: That power equates to ever-increasing prices — as measured by Average Revenue per Advertiser (ARPA) — and is the engine for portal revenue growth around the world.
- ARPA growth is a combination of base price increases and additional, value-add products, such as premium listings with greater exposure.
- For the leading portals across five global markets — Australia, Germany, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S. — ARPA growth has increased an average of 14 percent each year.
A deeper dive highlights the rich potential of vendor-funded markets (where the homeowner pays their online marketing costs).
- Australia and Sweden are two vendor-funded markets (there are only a handful in the world), with the local portals converging on 20 percent ARPA growth — compared to about 10 percent in the other markets.
Sweden’s Hemnet is the clear standout, having grown its ARPA a massive 7X since being acquired by private equity firm General Atlantic in 2016.
- That’s a beautiful-looking graph for investors; homeowners may disagree.
The U.K.’s Rightmove may be the most consistent operator in the space with steady annual ARPA increases of about nine percent.
- However, the portal is facing headwinds in 2024 with a lower rate of growth.
- The U.K. market has loudly complained about Rightmove’s prices for years, but a look at its global peers suggests that it could be worse.
In the U.S., I’ve calculated a rough approximation of ARPA based on a portal’s real estate lead gen revenue divided by the total number of transactions in the market.
- Both Zillow and realtor.com rode the pandemic wave with record revenues, and since then Zillow has maintained its robust pricing power.
The bottom line: As I outlined in my 190+ slide Real Estate Portal Strategy Handbook, 93 percent of portal revenue growth has come from core listings and lead gen products – and most of that from ARPA increases.
- Leading real estate portals are near-monopolies in their markets, offering consumers unparalleled and unrivaled exposure and reach.
- This powerful proposition translates to pricing power, and over time, those prices only move in one direction: up.
Mike DelPrete is a strategic advisor and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.