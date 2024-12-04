The estate — built around 1990 — has undergone extensive renovations after being purchased for $18 million in 2021, but local real estate agents say that some might consider the home a teardown and opt to raze it to make way for something more modern and imposing, “The WSJ” reported.

Fox News star Sean Hannity is making headlines with his purchase of a stunning $23.5 million waterfront estate in Palm Beach County, Florida, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The move follows his announcement earlier this year about relocating from New York to Florida, where he is broadcasting both his radio show, “The Sean Hannity Show,” and his TV program, “Hannity,” from West Palm Beach.

During a January episode of his iHeartRadio show, Hannity explained that his desire to move to Florida stemmed from his dislike of the political policies implemented by representatives in New York, according to a report from Realtor.com.

“Finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values,” he explained. “Like so many Americans, I left New York for good and am now in the state with, let’s see: warmer weather, law and order, better education, more freedom, better quality of life – and guess what? No state income tax.”

Hannity’s newly acquired estate, located in the exclusive Manalapan area, was listed in February for $29 million, and later relisted for $29.5 million, according to the property’s listing.

Gary Pohrer and Nicholas Malinosky of the Exclusive Group at Douglas Elliman represented the listing, while Vince Spadea of Elliman represented Hannity in the purchase.

Though the seller’s identity is undisclosed, the WSJ reported that the property was purchased through a limited liability company for $18 million in 2021.

The home offers dual waterfront views with 150 feet of frontage on the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

The nearly two-acre property includes a private beach house that spans approximately 12,000 square feet, featuring eight bedrooms, including a luxurious primary wing, 10 full bathrooms, a large kitchen with dual islands, and luxurious outdoor living spaces with a resort-style pool and spa.

The estate — built around 1990 — has undergone extensive renovations after being purchased in 2021, but local real estate agents say that some might consider the home a teardown and opt to raze it to make way for something more modern and imposing, The WSJ reported.

Recent updates include a “new cooler in wine room; new impact sliders throughout; all bathrooms remodeled; new flooring in several areas; new skylights; and refinished pool with new water line tile,” according to the property’s listing.

It remains unclear whether Hannity plans to live in the estate alone or with his two children, according to Realtor.com. Earlier this year, he sold his Long Island waterfront property in Oyster Bay for approximately $12.7 million to a fan. Additionally, in 2021, Hannity purchased a Palm Beach condo for $5.3 million.

