California-based proptech leader RealScout has launched the latest addition to its award-winning suite of lead generation tools. The new product, Search Links, enables agents, teams and brokerages to distill popular home search parameters — such as listings under $5 million in Los Angeles or beachfront condos in Miami — into a personalized landing page that consumers can access in one click. RealScout’s platform tracks traffic to the page and generates automated follow-ups to convert visitors to clients.

“Real estate professionals have been eager to cast a wider net for their lead generation efforts, and Search Links delivers exactly that,” RealScout President and co-founder Andrew Flachner said in a written statement.

“By providing agents with the ability to create highly targeted, shareable links that work seamlessly across multiple platforms, we’re empowering real estate professionals to meet clients where they are.”

Search Links is exclusively available to RealScout Pro+ users, who can access the tool through their dashboard. To get started, agents must create search templates based on market trends in their area, such as single-family homes under $600,000 in Nashville or $2 million properties in Brooklyn. RealScout updates MLS data every 15 minutes, so the templates include up-to-date listing information.

Agents can schedule daily or weekly alerts for the template, so they can adjust the search parameters as needed.

After creating the template, agents must create an individual search link and begin building the landing page, which includes a display name (e.g. Listings in Downtown Chicago) and hero image from RealScout’s database of professional photos and graphic designs.

Once the page is created, agents can share the link on social media, use it in a pay-per-click advertising campaign, embed it on their website, or send it in a text or email to a current client.

“Successful ad campaigns happen when the ad is not just a hook but a bridge connecting to the promised content on the other side of the click,” StreetText Co-CEO Stephen Whiting said. “RealScout’s new Search Links feature makes this possible by allowing agents to generate specific, customizable home searches that create a direct path from ad to value.”

Search Links is the first significant update to RealScout Pro+, which debuted in October 2023.

RealScout Pro+ is home to the company’s Auto Nurture feature, which automates outreach efforts to new and existing clientele with an agent’s CRM. Auto Nurture’s outreach efforts are bolstered by a Home Value Alert tool and real-time market activity alerts that align with each stage of a client’s real estate journey, from securing a mortgage to their tenth year in homeownership.

“We’re incredibly excited to unveil Auto Nurture as part of the RealScout Pro+ release,” Flachner told Inman in 2023. “The impact of this feature has proven to be immediate, meaningful, and quantifiable for many of our customers.”

The introduction of RealScout Pro+ has bolstered the company’s profile, with RealScout securing enterprise deals Anywhere Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty company-owned offices, and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World this year.

