Diversifying your marketing offering is not just about adopting new tactics, The Agency’s Rainy Hake Austin writes. It’s about staying flexible and open to meet (and exceed) the client’s changing expectations.

As we look forward at what it’ll take to thrive in 2025, Inman is celebrating the mighty Indie Broker. We’ll spend all of December delving into how independent brokers are acclimating in a post-commission settlement landscape, as well as what new tools and platforms have emerged to give indies the competitive advantage.

No matter what the current or future market has in store, one truth remains constant: Successful brokers and agents must always stay agile and innovative in their marketing efforts.

Long gone are the days when a nicely crafted listing description and a well-attended open house were enough to secure a sale. Simply put, today’s luxury buyers expect more. They want to be engaged, educated and even entertained throughout their buying and selling journey.

Yes, the luxury real estate market is competitive, but those who offer tailored, thoughtful experiences will attract the right buyers and build lasting relationships. By diversifying your marketing efforts, you ensure your brand stays relevant and adaptable.

To be clear, this is not just about casting a wider net — it’s about reaching the right audience with a message that resonates across the right platforms.

Here are a few strategies I believe can help any luxury real estate professional stand out and thrive in today’s ever-evolving market.

Embrace video marketing and virtual tours

In the luxury real estate space, where properties are often visually striking, video marketing has become an indispensable tool. Video allows prospective buyers to experience a property in a more immersive way than static images ever could. Through virtual tours and drone footage, buyers can explore a home’s architecture, design, and views, all from the comfort of their own device — after all, convenience is key today.

Beyond traditional listing videos, consider creating lifestyle content that showcases the unique qualities of a home’s surrounding area — whether it’s the community, the cultural scene or nearby nature.

Have you considered trying new mediums such as TikTok or getting better acquainted with Instagram Reels? How about a YouTube channel with short 1-2 minute videos you either make yourself or get some support to create?

High-quality videos of the neighborhood or interviews with local business owners can also paint a broader picture, giving buyers a deeper sense of what it’s like to live in that particular home.

Leverage social media for targeted outreach

For luxury properties, platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook provide a way to not only showcase stunning visuals but also to tell a story about the lifestyle that comes with owning a high-end property.

But the phrase you must commit to memory (and action) is this: Targeted outreach.

Luxury buyers tend to be niche, so it’s essential to focus your social media advertising efforts on a well-defined audience. Tools like Facebook Ads or Instagram’s advanced targeting features can help you tailor your messaging to reach individuals based on factors like location, income level, interests, and behaviors.

Invest in personalized client experiences

Luxury clients expect a personalized experience that speaks to their specific needs and desires. This means that every marketing interaction — whether digital or in-person — should feel tailored and exclusive.

To diversify your marketing approach, focus on personalized content and exclusive touchpoints. At our brokerage, we work to elevate every experience, from rebranding properties to align with a buyer’s vision, to curating private, invitation-only events and tailored VIP dinners. These bespoke strategies ensure every client feels valued, understood and connected with the right buyer, increasing trust and driving results.

Data-driven campaigns

In today’s digital age, leveraging data and analytics is crucial to refining and diversifying your marketing strategy. By tapping into the insights data provides—such as a client’s behavior, preferences, and buying patterns — you can engage with potential buyers more effectively and with greater precision.

For example, behavioral data can reveal which features of a home attract the most attention: Are clients spending more time exploring expansive kitchens or homes with large entertainment spaces? Meanwhile, demographic and lifestyle data can uncover broader trends, like whether residents in a specific area prioritize fitness facilities or wellness amenities.

Armed with this knowledge, you can tailor your marketing efforts to emphasize these aspects of a property, creating a more personalized and compelling message.

Collaborate with high-end brands

In the luxury market, perception is everything. Partnering with trusted, established high-end brands can elevate your marketing and create a sense of exclusivity that resonates with affluent buyers. Consider collaborating with well-known interior designers, luxury car brands, or fashion houses that align with your brand values.

For example, when The Agency Magazine’s print edition debuts twice a year, our global partners and agents team up with luxury brands and service providers that have a presence in their local markets to grow exposure for the magazine—and, by extension, our brand.

These partnerships can take many forms — whether it’s hosting private events, co-producing content, or featuring properties in influencer-led lifestyle shoots. The goal is to align yourself with brands or individuals who share your high-end clientele and whose association can bring added credibility and prestige to your listings.

Remember, diversifying your marketing offering is not just about adopting new tactics—it’s about staying flexible and open to meet (and exceed) the client’s changing expectations.

My biggest piece of advice: Do not wait for change. Instead, drive it with bold, strategic marketing that reflects the luxury lifestyle you’re selling.