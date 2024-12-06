Rick Guerrero interviews mortgage pro and social media expert Kayla Kallender about the impact social media marketing can have in growing a business.

In a recent episode of my podcast, I had the pleasure of speaking with Kayla Kallender, a highly successful mortgage professional from Fargo, North Dakota.

We bonded over our shared love for dogs and quickly dove into a rich discussion about how social media, collaboration, and authentic relationships are driving business growth in today’s real estate industry.

Why Realtors should watch this episode

If you’re looking to elevate your business and connect with the right people, this podcast is for you. Kallender and I share how we’ve built successful careers by using social media to network, connect and collaborate with like-minded professionals.

This episode is packed with actionable insights on how to grow your business by leveraging social platforms and creating genuine relationships with clients and partners.

Here’s why you should tune in:

Expand your network beyond geographical boundaries

Social media allows you to connect with people across the country (and beyond) who can help you level up. Kallender and I discuss how we’ve both used platforms like Instagram to form meaningful, professional relationships that have propelled our businesses forward.

Favor collaboration over competition

Real estate can often feel competitive, but Kallender emphasizes the importance of collaboration. By sharing resources, ideas, and strategies with others in the industry, we can all grow together. In fact, Kallender and I regularly share videos, tips, and insights to help each other stay sharp and innovative.

Lean into the power of authenticity

Kallender and I also dive into the value of being authentic on social media. People are drawn to genuine individuals, and by showing up as your true self, you’ll attract clients and partners who resonate with your values.

Takeaways to help you grow your business

Engage, don’t just post

We discussed how engagement—liking, commenting and sharing—can often be more powerful than simply posting. Engaging with others’ content builds relationships and keeps you top of mind when they need a realtor or mortgage professional.

Use video to educate

Kallender shared a story about how I helped her improve her video editing, and how video content can be a game-changer for educating clients and partners. Whether it’s through reels, stories, or live videos, showing up consistently with valuable content will help establish you as an expert in your field.

Build relationships with purpose

It’s not just about expanding your follower count. We both emphasize the importance of building real, meaningful relationships with the people in your network. Whether it’s through sharing insights, offering support, or simply celebrating others’ successes, these relationships will drive long-term business growth.

Practical tips for Realtors

Ask for referrals creatively: If you’re meeting with a realtor partner, don’t just ask for referrals—be specific. Ask them to connect you with three to five other realtors who are as driven as they are. This not only boosts your chances of getting referrals but also deepens your relationships with your existing partners.

Don’t be afraid to shed friends: As Kallender and I discussed, it’s okay to let go of friendships that no longer serve your current season of life. Focus on surrounding yourself with people who lift you up and help you grow both personally and professionally.

Personalize your approach: When connecting with new partners or clients, make it personal. Avoid the cookie-cutter “Let’s work together” approach. Instead, reach out with genuine interest in their work and find ways you can both benefit from the relationship.

This episode is a must-watch for real estate professionals who want to take their business to the next level by harnessing the power of social media and authentic relationships. Whether you’re looking to form new partnerships, improve your engagement, or simply find inspiration to keep pushing forward, this conversation with Kayla Kallender is packed with insights that can help you grow.

By focusing on authenticity, collaboration and strategic engagement, you’ll not only boost your business but also create lasting, meaningful connections in the industry. So, grab your pup (if you have one), hit play, and let’s grow together!

Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Instagram or connect with him on LinkedIn.