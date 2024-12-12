FBS, the maker of FlexMLS and its sister software systems, is adding to its family of products aimed to empower multiple listing services with a marketing services offering called MAS, or marketing add-on services.

In a Dec. 8 statement, the company called its latest collection of code “a custom marketing and communication solution run by professionals who deeply understand the real estate landscape,” with a focus on helping the nation’s MLS providers enhance their marketing capabilities.

The intent of FBS’s latest is to allow MLS marketing teams to rapidly deploy custom assets, messaging tools, and other attention-grabbing content and resources, such as webinar automation, copywriting, and rebranding support to refresh appeal to members. The company hopes MAS will attract smaller MLSs in need of the same type of marketing resources used by larger competitors.

Kim Prior is FBS’s executive vice president and said in a statement that her team’s hope is to be there for their customers and the industry as a whole during a period of uncertainty and unique market challenges.

“Through the years, we’ve built a powerful, talented team and successfully managed thousands of multimedia, cross-channel, creative and communication marketing campaigns to hundreds of thousands of software users, MLS administrators and third-party tech providers,” Prior said. “With our deep connection and commitment to the MLS community coupled with unmatched expertise, we seek to provide more than just marketing services. We seek to provide a strategic advantage that helps MLS organizations thrive.”

Multiple listing systems are perpetually under fire for the perception of being unwilling to modernize, something companies like FBS and others have worked to overcome as demand for online search, web-based efficiencies and the commercialization of listing data has fundamentally changed the industry.

However, a byproduct of having so many MLSs — and the resulting operational fragmentation — means not every MLS has members who want to modernize, for lack of a better term. The technology is there, as FBS can demonstrate, but the willingness to implement it is not always equal.

In addition to the FlexMLS platform, FBS sells single sign-on experience Launch Dashboard, mobile floor plan creation software FlōPlan, and Spark API for feeding data to mobile applications, software development projects, market reports, listing pages and other data-dependent business endeavors.

In July, FBS agreed with Matterport on a partnership that will allow tours created by the digital twin company to accompany listing pages and users to upload media captured through its AI-fueled Property Intelligence tool.

