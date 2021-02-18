Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Email marketing software company ActivePipe has released a new feature that automatically manages the flow of email campaigns based on recipients’ actions. As members of an agent’s email list slow their open rate, or altogether stop opening them, SmartSend will reduce the number of emails they receive.

For those who may not know, continuing to send emails to accounts that don’t in some way respond to them (click-through, open, forward, etc.) is bad for your sender reputation.

And sender reputation is not some vague term, by the way. It’s an actual metric tracked by the companies (ISPs) that own the pipes and pathways through which tens of millions of emails a day flow. It’s to a brokerage’s benefit to stay on their good side.

Additionally, far too many agents look upon email as a passive part of their marketing mix, like cold-calling or door-knocking. “Sure, I do it, but is it effective?”

The truth is that yes, email marketing can be incredibly effective when taken seriously. Part of that effort means actively managing your list, segmenting it and choosing the right content to send each recipient.

In terms of content, ActivePipe’s SmartSend works in conjunction with SmartMatch, an aspect of ActivePipe that adjusts saved-property preferences based on a user’s search habits. Properties can also be inserted automatically into emails based on their proximity to the recipient.

SmartSend delivers relevant articles and related content from the web along with stories sourced from a staff of in-house writers.

ActivePipe designs its account structure around the idea of allowing brokerages to function in part as an agency offering email services to agents.

This is reflected in SmartSend’s native capabilities as well because it takes list maintenance away from the agents. Brokers can use ActivePipe accounts as a recruiting tool, citing its features as a form of lead nurture and management.

There will always be an argument for using the email marketing tools built into your CRM software. However, specialty tools such as ActivePipe will almost always have a better overall offering. And because most of them can connect to your CRM, their value only goes up.

