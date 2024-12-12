Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

As the founder and president of tech-forward Dominican Republic brokerage RealtorDR, Brett Henry has leaned into the use of virtual tours and digital transactions for his global clients, making international property investment more accessible and seamless than ever.

Henry has built a $100 million annual sales operation in an emerging market while maintaining a strong focus on agent development through comprehensive training programs and support systems. Learn how Henry first landed in the Dominican Republic and what has kept him there for two decades.

Broker Spotlight: Brett Henry

Name: Brett Henry

Title: President

Experience: 15 years in international real estate

Location: Sosua, Dominican Republic

Brokerage name: RealtorDr

Rankings: Top 3 brokerage in Sosua region

Team size: 25 agents

Transaction sides: 180 transactions annually

Sales volume: $100 million annually

Awards:

Caribbean Real Estate Excellence Award 2023

Top International Brokerage Growth Award 2022

How did you get your start in real estate?

It’s a long and short story. One of my best friends got married in the Dominican Republic 20 years ago. I started to travel back and forth after that. When I had the opportunity to move here I did.

I started my brokerage after working in real estate for a short while. I felt there was a gap in the processes and felt I could fill this gap with a more modern take on the traditional approaches that were being used prior.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

The importance of building systems and infrastructure from Day One. Initially, I focused solely on sales, but creating scalable processes and investing in team development ultimately enabled our growth to $100 million in annual sales.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

Reaching $100 million in annual sales while maintaining our boutique service approach was a milestone. We achieved this by leveraging technology for international buyers, developing our team’s expertise in luxury properties, and building strong relationships with developers and investors.

What’s your top prediction for next year?

The Dominican Republic will see increased interest from North American buyers seeking second homes and investment properties, driven by direct flights, infrastructure improvements and relative value compared to other Caribbean markets.

What makes a good leader?

The ability to balance vision with execution. In international real estate, success comes from understanding global market trends while maintaining local expertise. A good leader builds strong teams, embraces technology, and creates systems that enable consistent growth while maintaining high service standards.

Understanding the local market dynamics takes time. While the Dominican Republic is beautiful, learning the intricacies of property laws, building relationships with key players, and understanding what international buyers truly need was crucial. I wish I’d known that success here isn’t just about sales — it’s about being a bridge between cultures and expectations.

Email Christy Murdock