In my 21 years in the industry, I’ve seen cycles come and go, but one thing remains constant: Those who stay prepared, focused and resilient always come out ahead.

As we look ahead to 2025, I want to share insights that can help agents, teams and brokerages turn any slow season into an opportunity for growth. Real estate is a dynamic field where planning, adaptability and a proactive mindset can make all the difference.

Reflecting on the year to set the stage for growth

The end of the year is an ideal time to step back and evaluate what’s working — and what isn’t. Start by tracking key metrics like sales volume, commission, closed buyer sales and listings month by month.

This analysis is crucial; it shows exactly where you stand compared to last year, and it provides a benchmark to assess your goals against the market’s overall activity.

For teams, it’s also essential to dig deeper. Look at each agent’s performance — who’s driving results, and where might there be room for improvement? We’ve seen that the most effective teams are those that don’t just celebrate top performers but also support those who may need guidance to reach their potential. It’s about creating a culture of accountability and growth.

Goal setting for Q1: Start planning now

In real estate, we operate on a rolling 90-day cycle. What we do now directly impacts the next quarter. That’s why we start planning for Q1 as early as Q3 or Q4. Setting realistic, data-driven goals gives our agents confidence heading into the new year. When you enter January with clarity and direction, you’re not just hoping for success — you’re planning for it.

In 2025, we’re focusing on a few key areas: strengthening agent-client relationships, embracing digital tools and investing in high-quality lead-generation sources. It’s all about working smarter, not harder. As we prepare for the year ahead, these goals will guide us, ensuring that we’re ready to face whatever comes our way.

Anticipating market trends and economic influences

Many people think that Q1 is a quiet time for real estate, but here in Las Vegas, we don’t have a true “slow season” — just slower periods. Buyers often see the start of the year as a fresh beginning, while sellers rush to close before the year’s end.

For us, the challenges lie in factors beyond our control: interest rates, inflation and the uncertainty of an election year. But there’s one key issue that’s top of mind — an ongoing shortage of affordable housing. This is a challenge and an opportunity for agents who can creatively navigate this space and help clients find value.

Budgeting and financial planning: Keys to stability

Navigating Q1 with a healthy cash flow and a well-thought-out budget can be a game-changer. Start by reviewing last year’s income and expenses, then allocate funds strategically. I recommend setting aside 30 percent of income for taxes, dedicating 20 percent to marketing and lead generation, and maintaining a six- to 12-month emergency fund.

It’s easy to assume a slower pace means lower expenses, but remember — this is also the time to invest in your business, so you’re ready to capture market share when things pick up.

For 2025, at my brokerage, we’re increasing our marketing budget and expanding our relocation department. We advise agents to reevaluate their lead sources and shift toward higher-yield channels. Quality matters more than quantity, and the agents who invest in the right tools and relationships are the ones who will thrive.

Creating a culture of excellence

A brokerage’s success hinges on its people, and as we head into 2025, talent acquisition and retention are priorities. We want to attract and keep both seasoned producers and promising new talent. Our approach is to foster collaboration, allowing top performers to share insights with emerging agents, creating a powerful synergy that elevates everyone.

We set high standards from Day 1, with minimum performance benchmarks that naturally attract top talent. But our investment doesn’t stop there — we provide ongoing coaching and training, covering everything from market trends to digital marketing strategies. Our agents know that we’re invested in their success, which inspires loyalty and commitment.

Nurturing client relationships for long-term success

In real estate, relationships are everything. Your work with clients should extend far beyond the transaction. It’s about creating lifelong connections by going above and beyond. Agents should follow up with clients after closing, checking in on their move and providing resources for their new home.

The value doesn’t end with the sale; it’s about offering ongoing support and building trust. Schedule annual home value reviews, share local market updates and always position yourself as a resource. This level of service keeps clients coming back and leads to referrals — because, in the end, people remember how you made them feel, not just what you did!

Planning for potential challenges in Q1

The beginning of the year can bring unique challenges. Agents may face cash flow issues or reconsider their commitment to real estate. To counter this, we focus on transparent, honest conversations. By understanding each agent’s goals and concerns, we can help them stay engaged and committed. This one-on-one support builds trust and reduces turnover, which is essential for a thriving brokerage.

We also prepare for potential market shifts by ensuring our operations, finances, reputation and compliance are solid. From cross-training staff to maintaining high reserve funds and diversifying revenue streams, we take a proactive approach to risk management. Our goal is to make sure we’re prepared for anything 2025 throws our way.

Staying accountable to goals and adjusting

Setting goals is one thing, but accountability is what drives results. We monitor our progress weekly and monthly, adjusting as needed to stay on track. This means looking beyond basic metrics and getting a full picture of performance. Are agents engaged with their listings? Are clients happy with their service? What’s working, and what isn’t?

By fostering a culture of accountability, we help agents keep the momentum going even after hitting their targets. It’s about always pushing for the next goal, maintaining discipline and using each success as a steppingstone to the next.

Building success that lasts

As we gear up for 2025, remember that every season, whether it’s slow or busy, is an opportunity. With the right mindset, clear goals and a commitment to excellence, you can turn any challenge into a success story. Here’s to a year of growth, resilience and thriving in the face of change.

Craig Tann is the CEO of huntington & ellis, a full-service real estate agency based in Las Vegas. Connect with Craig on LinkedIn and Instagram.