In addition to it being the first full year under new CEO Eric Elfman, MoxiWorks has landed a significant round of financing to support its plans for the coming year.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

MoxiWorks is expecting 2025 to be a big year for its array of sales and marketing software products.

In addition to it being the first full year under new CEO Eric Elfman, the company has landed a significant round of financing to support its plans for the coming year, Inman learned in a Jan. 17 statement.

Funds came in from MoxiWorks’ existing ownership group, including Vector Capital, and brokerages Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Windermere Real Estate, according to the release.

The company said it serves more than 800 brokerages and, in total, 400,000 agents. The funding should help the company with its goals to increase those numbers.

Elfman, who replaced CEO York Baur in June last year, said in the release that the real estate market’s uncertainty disguises its many opportunities for change.

“Today, MoxiWorks is building new capabilities from the ground up that bring our well-respected legacy platform into the future,” he said. “We are disrupting our company through investments in product and leadership to be a better partner to our customers.”

The company is aiming to leverage the funding to integrate more artificial intelligence-led automations for itself and its customers. Other cornerstones it’s looking to secure in 2025 include agent team capabilities, propensity scoring and a more mobile-driven product experience.

“This includes the development of expanded, modern capabilities that align with how agents work today, including an intuitive user interface that relies on AI and automation to streamline workflows and provide valuable insights that allow agents to work faster and smarter, and ultimately win more business,” the release said.

The company rolled out updates as recently as September to address changes in buyer representation requirements involving close to 40 new email templates and content automations around homebuying and agent value.

MoxiPresent has also been updated with buyer-centric presentation templates to help agents cement their stance on representation. The sales and marketing presentation system earned high marks in a recent Inman software review.

“When I joined MoxiWorks six months ago, it was clear that the residential real estate industry was undergoing significant change,” Elfman said. “And there was an opportunity to look inward and ask, ‘What should we be doing differently to help drive success for our customers?’”

Part of that success plan includes people, such as new MoxiWorks’ Chief Revenue Officer Craig Raeburn Jr., who the company said will lead global sales.

“I had the pleasure of seeing his leadership firsthand at SimpleLegal and then a bigger role leading sales in our entire middle-market business unit,” Elfman said. “I look forward to working with him to ensure that our customers receive the support and innovative technology solutions that drive their businesses forward.”

Elfman came to MoxiWorks from Onit, which acquired SimpleLegal in 2019.

Email Craig Rowe