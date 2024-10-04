MoxiWorks has added two new positions in its leadership ranks, naming Ben Tao as MoxiWorks’ first chief marketing officer and Jackson Mayes as chief of staff.

MoxiWorks has added two new positions in its leadership ranks, naming Ben Tao as its first chief marketing officer and Jackson Mayes as chief of staff, according to an Oct. 3 press release.

MoxiWorks is a software company that sells solutions for sales and marketing, targeting brokerages of all sizes and enterprise-level accounts. It offers a customer relationship management system, a presentation platform, back-office and accounting administration, lead cultivation, website development and other services and products to support real estate operations.

The company said that Tao’s role will center around directing the company’s message as it travels the industry, focusing on its benefits to brokerages, its place among competitors and tuning the brand as needed.

He brings to the Seattle software company two decades of work in marketing leadership, according to the release, accumulated from roles held at Dell, IBM, SolarWinds and Forcepoint.

Tao said in the release that he’s looking forward to becoming part of the real estate space.

“It’s a great time to join MoxiWorks as we prepare to introduce innovations to support this changing industry,” said Tao. “As a lifelong marketer, I look forward to helping agents use MoxiWorks’ products to improve productivity and grow their business.”

MoxiWorks CEO Eric Elfman called Tao, “proven.” The two know each other, as Elfman himself joined MoxiWorks from Onit, replacing long-time CEO York Baur. Onit offers AI-driven operation solutions for in-house legal teams.

“[Tao’s] technical expertise, diverse marketing background, and passion for innovation make him an invaluable asset to our team,” Elfman said. “Ben has already hit the ground running, and we’re excited to see the impact he will have as we continue to grow and innovate.”

Mayes is also from Onit, where he held a number of sales leadership positions and, according to the company, has expertise “in the SaaS software as a service vertical and a profound understanding of what drives successful SaaS organizations.”

Elfman describes him as a “force multiplier.”

“Jackson will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives and ensuring that our operational efficiency aligns with our growth objectives,” Elfman said.

Baur remains on the MoxiWorks board and expressed positivity about the role shift when it was announced.

“I’m beyond proud of everything we’ve accomplished these last 12 years, and I know this move is going to help propel MoxiWorks to its next phase of growth,” Baur said in the statement.

The company has consistently been a top alternative for agents and brokerages alike to use in their business growth initiatives, routinely compared to industry colleagues like Inside Real Estate’s BoldTrail platform, Lone Wolf and Lofty.

In September it released a number of minor updates to help buyer agents better adjust to recent industry changes.

Updates to presentation templates on MoxiPresent and the ability to include offered buyer-broker commissions “as a percent or fixed dollar amount” with MoxiWebsites are among the new buyer-focused updates touted by the company, in addition to a series of “buyer-focused nurture journeys” through email campaigner ActivePipe, which MoxiWorks acquired in 2022.

“This launch includes 39 new email touchpoints about buying a home and the value of working with a trusted agent,” the company said in a May 2024 statement. “These automated touchpoints benefit active buyers in an agent’s database and help nurture contacts in the early stages of considering buying a new home.”

Tao’s and Mayes’ placement come three months after Elfman nipped the company’s employee count, not uncommon upon leadership changes. Those staff changes also included internal shifts, with the promotion of Tiana Symmonds (now Tiana Baur) from strategic account executive to director of mid-market sales, according to a July 8 LinkedIn post.

