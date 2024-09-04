Updates to presentation templates and the ability to include offered buyer broker commissions as a percent or dollar are among the buyer-focused tools touted by the company on Wednesday.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Seattle-based software company MoxiWorks is introducing a series of new updates and features to help buyer agents navigate complicated representation requirements in a post-settlement world, the company announced Wednesday.

Updates to presentation templates on MoxiPresent and the ability to include offered buyer broker commissions “as a percent or fixed dollar amount” with MoxiWebsites are among the new buyer-focused updates touted by the company, in addition to a series of “buyer-focused nurture journeys” through email campaigner ActivePipe.

“This launch includes 39 new email touchpoints about buying a home and the value of working with a trusted agent,” the company said in a statement. “These automated touchpoints benefit active buyers in an agent’s database and help nurture contacts in the early stages of considering buying a new home.”

ActivePipe was acquired by MoxiWorks in 2022. The email campaigner allows users to create intricate sales sequences with reactive, automated responses and actions to enhance lead nurture and customer service, among other business needs.

MoxiWebsites, a platform that allows users to create websites that support lead capturing and MLS integration, meanwhile, has been updated to allow for easy conversion between percentages and dollars on agents’ offered buyer broker commissions, according to the announcement.

This is allowed, according to terms of the NAR agreements, because a Moxi-created website for a brokerage or agent isn’t affiliated with the industry trade group or associated with a multiple listing service.

Finally, MoxiPresent has also been updated with buyer-centric presentation templates to help agents cement their stance on representation. Service pitches and CMAs (comparative market analyses) can also be linked directly to formal buyer representation agreements to ensure a smooth execution and helps capture the client in a productive sales environment.

Inman reviewed MoxiPresent in May, and cited its inherent flexibility and ability to cooperate openly with other content types, property data integration and mobile responsiveness, among other features.

“Eighty percent of real estate agents are buyer-centric,” said MoxiWorks CEO Eric Elfman in Wednesday’s announcement. “While the NAR settlement changes have led to some anxiety, brokerages and agents who use MoxiWorks have what they need at their fingertips. Our proven products have been upgraded so buyer’s agents can more quickly and easily display their value and earn their commissions.”

Email Craig Rowe