I was recently emailed by a past client with whom we had been in constant contact for many years. In the email he expressed his thanks for helping him purchase his property, for our constant interaction, yearly Starbucks anniversary gift cards, frequent market evaluations and more. He went so far as to let me know he was posting five-star reviews for us on Zillow, Google and LinkedIn (which he did).

He also, in the same email, shared that he was selling his home … and why he was using a different agent to do so. He explained that even though he knew our team was amazing, he was working on growing his business and so had joined a local networking organization. In an effort to establish relationships in that group, he was choosing to use the Realtor who was also a part of that organization — even though that agent had only closed one transaction in the past 12 months and had never sold a property in the city in which this home was located.

Making matters worse, I watched the property show up on the MLS as a private, off-market sale for significantly less than might have been possible had it gone live. To add insult to injury, the agent ended up double-ending the deal.

To be honest, I did not fully understand what had happened — until I listened to an NPR program highlighting Richard Kyte’s book, Finding Your Third Place. Suddenly some pieces began falling into place which, after discussing the ideas I was formulating with my team, suddenly began making sense.

As my thoughts coalesced, it took me back to my childhood. I grew up in a lower middle class neighborhood where every house on the street boasted any number of children, many my age. Weekends were wonderful. Most Saturdays it did not take long for kids to hit the street with their bikes, and frequently, impromptu games of all sorts would break out.

Once things got going, we would often bang on doors to get more participants, and, if we got a large enough group, we would head to the park a block away.

In sharp contrast, today’s children seldom leave the security of their backyard, often opting to stay inside, sequestered in a room by themselves playing a game on some device. They seldom interact with their neighborhood children except at school. They are more frequently driven to venues such as karate classes, swimming lessons and sports teams — most of which focus on developing skills and winning as a team rather than developing interactive skills and building relationships.

As a society, we are losing places of community where relationships are fostered. Netflix and Hulu are replacing theaters: Instead of enjoying movies in groups, we often binge-watch alone. Trips to the various stores where we would bump into friends have been replaced with Amazon home delivery.

No longer do we need to get in our cars and go to restaurants to enjoy the interaction with others: Uber Eats and DoorDash now bring the food to us so we can eat — often by ourselves in different parts of the house while we do other things — frequently in front of a screen. As a result, dinners with the whole family around the table actively talking to each other have been relegated to episodes of Leave it to Beaver.

Gone are the days of actively interacting with neighbors. Even work has changed: We used to head to our jobs — often in cars by ourselves — then drive home, park the car in the garage, and figuratively “pull up the drawbridge.” Even those patterns have changed as the pandemic altered our social dynamics; now, many companies allow us to work from home, where social interaction is limited to Zoom calls.

Instead of interacting over the back fence or meeting in social settings, we have chosen to develop online “relationships” with people of similar interests with whom we show selected photos of activities, food and so on, creating the image that we are living perfect lives, all the while losing the ability to interact socially and develop meaningful relationships.

Social clubs such as Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions Clubs and others are diminishing, while those that still remain active are often comprised of older adults. Church attendance has dropped post-pandemic, with many who used to regularly attend now choosing to watch online. The net result is that communities designed to build and nurture relationships are on the wane.

In the absence of purposeful face-to-face social interaction, society as a whole is becoming increasingly anxious and depressed. Evidence of this can be seen in the growing political divide; instead of meeting together with those of differing opinions, we are sequestering ourselves along party lines and firing online salvos at each other with increasingly negative fervor.

People need meaningful personal relationships and social interaction to remain emotionally healthy. Healthy individuals can provide the impetus to improve society. In his book, Kyte describes social capital, explaining:

“We can think of social capital as a reservoir of trust generated whenever citizens gather in some sort of shared enterprise, creating collaborative networks that advance the common good. Houses of worship, service clubs, gyms, libraries, book clubs, rod and gun clubs, neighborhood taverns, festivals, sporting leagues — all contribute to the health of society by fostering social capital. They provide opportunities for citizens to interact on a regular basis and in meaningful ways, becoming gradually more familiar with one another. The resulting trust, based on a shared commitment to making decisions through public deliberation, is what allows a democracy to flourish.”

Unfortunately, he continues, “But social capital is a threatened resource. Americans are retreating from public life and becoming increasingly private.” As a result, places where we used to congregate are shutting their doors in record numbers. Bowling alleys, malls, local coffee shops and even churches are the types of organizations being affected the most, resulting in a reduction of places people can meet for social interaction.

What is a 3rd place?

Ray Oldenburg, in his landmark book The Great Good Place, describes this problem and expresses the need for what he describes as “third places.” He defines first, second and third places as follows: “first place” is typically your home, “second place” is your workplace, and “third place” refers to a public space like a coffee shop, park, library or community center where you can casually interact and make new connections with people outside of your immediate social circle.

Further delineated, “first place” is a private and domestic space, “second place” is your work environment, which is a structured social experience and where you likely spend most of your time, and “Third place” is somewhere you can connect with others, share your thoughts and dreams, and have fun.

Oldenburg summarized his view of a third place as having eight characteristics:

1. Neutral ground

“Occupants of third places have little to no obligation to be there. They are not tied down to the area financially, politically, legally or otherwise and are free to come and go as they please.”

2. A leveling place

“Third places put no importance on an individual’s status in a society. One’s socioeconomic status does not matter in a third place, allowing for a sense of commonality among its occupants. There are no prerequisites or requirements that would prevent acceptance or participation in the third place,” Oldenburg writes.

3. Conversation is the main activity

“Playful and happy conversation is the main focus of activity in third places, although it is not required to be the only activity,” according to Oldenburg. “The tone of conversation is usually light-hearted and humorous; wit and good-natured playfulness are highly valued.”

4. Accessibility and accommodation

“Third places must be open and readily accessible to those who occupy them. They must also be accommodating, meaning they provide for the wants of their inhabitants, and all occupants feel their needs have been fulfilled.”

5. There are ‘regulars’

“Third places harbor a number of regulars that help give the space its tone, and help set the mood and characteristics of the area. Regulars to third places also attract newcomers, and are there to help someone new to the space feel welcome and accommodated.”

6. Keep a low profile

“Third places are characteristically wholesome. The inside of a third place is without extravagance or grandiosity, and has a cozy feel. Third places are never snobby or pretentious, and are accepting of all types of individuals, from various different walks of life.”

7. The mood is playful

“The tone of conversation in third places is never marked with tension or hostility. Instead, third places have a playful nature, where witty conversation and frivolous banter are not only common, but highly valued.”

8. A home away from home

“Occupants of third places will often have the same feelings of warmth, possession and belonging as they would in their own homes. They feel a piece of themselves is rooted in the space, and gain spiritual regeneration by spending time there.”

So what is the point?

Those who manage to build successful real estate careers frequently utilize third places as a launching pad to their success. This was certainly true in my case: As a former senior pastor of a large congregation, upon retiring from full-time ministry, I simply sent a letter to my former congregants letting them know I was now able to help them with real estate. The response was immediate and launched my career as an agent to an astonishing degree.

Other successful agents I know have utilized other third places with similar effects. Flowing from this understanding, then, are three recommendations:

1. Actively seek out 3rd places to join

To be clear, this is not an invitation to jump onto some social media platform. Social media allows us to hide behind the screen of the internet. Third places are physical locations where people meet in person, spend time talking, interacting, building personal relationships and developing trust. Ultimately, trust is the factor that provides the bridge to facilitate business.

Whether joining a house of worship, a service organization or an activity-oriented group, actively seek out places to interact and build meaningful relationships. As an example, since it can be difficult in a large congregation to establish relationships, many churches have small groups that are very purposeful third places.

2. Purposefully develop 3rd places

A local agent in our area does a great job of this by establishing neighborhood events at local restaurants. Although he uses social media to advertise, the meetings are in person. This accomplishes two things: He is building a core group who love to meet over food, and he is building relationships with local restaurant owners by advertising their businesses for free.

We use our home as a third place. We moved into an established neighborhood and began restoring a historic property. Neighbors, who thought we might actually demolish the dilapidated house, were delighted with our efforts. We used this goodwill as a stepping stone to develop neighborhood events at our home. We started with a holiday open house – neighbors showed up in droves and were slow to leave.

The excitement of seeing the progress as we restore our home and the ability to interact with each other as neighbors has turned this into an event that everyone looks forward to yearly. Additionally, we have a commercial espresso machine in our kitchen and neighbors freely pop over for coffee “on the house” and a chance to sit and catch up.

One neighbor, while leaving, said, “You are transforming this neighborhood.” Fourth of July barbecues, neighborhood nights out and other events can also be used in this way. The options are endless but take purposeful effort to develop and maintain.

3. Purposefully communicate value

Once you find a third place, let them know what you do — do not be a secret agent. I have occasionally bumped into an agent who says, “I don’t want to advertise what I do to others at my church (or any other social group); I want to keep business separate.” My personal experience tells me otherwise: People want to know who, in their circle of relationships, can provide the services they need.

This is demonstrated in my story at the beginning of this post: Even though he had a longstanding relationship with our team, this person chose to go with someone in his social circle — regardless of their experience — simply because he was there.

The level of trust is much higher amongst those in third places, and there is nothing wrong with communicating in a low-key manner that you are available to help should the need arise.

Society is slowly moving away from in-person relationships — to its detriment. My recommendation is that we, as Realtors, purposefully move in the opposite direction.