In the fast-paced, competitive world of real estate entrepreneurship, coach Melanie Klein writes, the relationships you nurture are just as critical as the systems you implement.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

As a real estate entrepreneur, you’ll inevitably spend countless hours refining strategies, implementing systems and honing your craft. While these efforts are undeniably critical, another often-overlooked factor profoundly impacts success: the company you keep and the relationships you build.

The people who surround you — your inner social circle and professional network — play a pivotal role in impacting your mindset, values and behaviors. These individuals and social networks can fuel or derail your success and happiness. This is not only true in business but in life.

Why relationships matter in business and life

Research consistently demonstrates the profound impact of our social environment on our mental, emotional and professional well-being. According to a study published in the Journal of Business Venturing, entrepreneurs with strong, supportive networks report higher levels of resilience and overall satisfaction.

Similarly, Harvard’s 85-year Study of Adult Development found that quality relationships are one of the greatest predictors of happiness and longevity.

In real estate, a field that thrives on trust and connections, this principle is magnified. The right relationships — with mentors, colleagues, partners and clients — can open doors to new opportunities, spark innovative ideas and provide the encouragement needed to navigate challenges.

Conversely, toxic or unsupportive relationships can drain your energy, stifle creativity and sow doubt.

The ripple effect of your inner circle

Jim Rohn famously said, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” This principle applies not only to personal habits and attitudes but also to professional outcomes.

Surrounding yourself with individuals who embody the traits you admire — such as ambition, integrity and resilience — can inspire you to elevate your own standards. On the other hand, associating with negative or complacent individuals can subtly erode your drive and outlook.

There are countless examples of successful people who acknowledge the people, support systems, and social networks as a key element in their success.

Phil Jackson, the legendary NBA coach, built his success by fostering a culture of collaboration and mindfulness among his players, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and mutual respect. By creating strong relationships with his athletes, he guided teams, including the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, to multiple championships.

Barbara Corcoran, the real estate mogul and Shark Tank investor, has spoken about how her professional breakthroughs came from surrounding herself with team members and advisors who complemented her strengths and pushed her to think bigger.

Oprah Winfrey often credits her success to the supportive and visionary people in her life, such as her longtime mentor, Maya Angelou.

Serena Williams, the legendary tennis champion, credits much of her success to the unwavering support of her family, particularly her sister, Venus, who has been both a training partner and a source of inspiration. Surrounding herself with a team of coaches and advisors who shared her vision further fueled her drive for excellence.

Redefining your networking approach

Building a strong network goes beyond just meeting people and socializing over a drink; it’s about creating a strong sense of community that not only supports you but will also challenge you and help you lean into your growth edges.

A few pro tips to consider as you network and connect:

Quality over quantity

Shift your focus from collecting contacts to building genuine and authentic relationships. Spend time understanding the goals, values and motivations of the people in your circle. Many of my clients have shifted to this way of viewing networking when attending conferences and retreats.

Instead of clinking glasses with dozens and dozens of people, they’ve chosen to focus on more one-on-one connections and, as a result, have built powerful referral networks and created friendships that support and inspire.

Protect your energy through mindful mingling

Your time, your choice. Yes, you get to be intentional about who you spend time with. Minimize exposure to those who gossip, perpetuate negativity and create rapport through focusing on what’s not working. Prioritize relationships that energize and inspire you.

Diversify your network for fresh perspectives

Engage with people from different industries, backgrounds and skill sets. Expanding your network beyond real estate can lead to innovative ideas, unique solutions and unexpected opportunities. Seek connections that broaden your horizons and offer fresh new takes on life, business and success.

Prompts for evaluating your social circle

To make change, it’s imperative to take action. And for different results, we need to take different actions and make new choices. Begin by reflecting on your current network.

Use these prompts to guide your evaluation:

Who uplifts you? Identify individuals who inspire, encourage and celebrate you. How often do you engage with them? Who challenges you to grow? Consider who pushes you to think critically and expand your comfort zone. If no one challenges you, it’s definitely time to diversify and expand your circle. Who drains your energy? Be honest about relationships that leave you feeling exhausted, unmotivated, or doubtful. What new boundaries can you set in place about the time and attention you’re putting into this relationship? What values do your closest contacts embody and practice? Do their values and their mission in life and business align with yours? Do they compliment yours? Do they clash with yours? Do their actions align with your values? Do their values align with their own values? Are you reciprocating? Evaluate how you show up in your relationships. Are you offering support and value in return?

In the fast-paced, competitive world of real estate entrepreneurship, the relationships you nurture are just as critical as the systems you implement. Surrounding yourself with positive, driven and supportive individuals can elevate your mindset, strengthen your resilience and propel your business forward.

Take the time to evaluate and intentionally shape your inner circle — because the company you keep is not just a reflection of who you are but a predictor of who you’ll become.

Melanie C. Klein, M.A., is a sought-after empowerment and mindset coach working with individuals and teams across the country to align and integrate their personal and professional spheres for increased success and abundance without compromising their joy.