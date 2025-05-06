Sean Varin and Paul Marsh have been promoted to senior roles at Fathom Holdings and Fathom Holdings’ subsidiary, Encompass Lending Group. The duo will be responsible for stoking growth opportunities at both companies.

Fathom Holdings executives Sean Varin and Paul Marsh will take on new growth and mortgage roles within the company, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Varin will transition from president of Encompass Lending Group (ELG) to Fathom Holdings SVP of strategic growth and partnerships, while Marsh will replace Varin at ELG.

“Sean and Paul have been instrumental in the growth of Encompass Lending Group and exemplify the leadership qualities we value across Fathom Holdings,” Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal said in a prepared statement. “Sean’s vision for strategic integration and national program growth, combined with Paul’s passion and expertise in lending, will drive continued success across our brands. I’m excited to see what they will accomplish in these new roles.”

Varin will be responsible for expanding Fathom Holding’s national initiatives, including the Ambassador Program, Elevate Program, First Home Buyer Program, Consumer Credit Education Program and Hometown Heroes. His efforts, the announcement said, will be centered on strengthening collaboration between Fathom Holdings’ five brands and identifying future merger and acquisition opportunities.

“This is a huge moment — not just for me, but for all of us — as we work together to build something truly special,” Varin said of his promotion in a written statement. “The future is bright, and we’re just getting started!”

Meanwhile, Marsh will focus on strategic growth opportunities at ELG, Fathom’s mortgage origination company. Marsh co-founded ELG in 2008 and operated under E4:9 Holdings until April 2021, when Fathom acquired the Texas-based E4:9 Holdings for $26.75 million. Now that he’s back at the helm, Marsh will oversee ELG’s day-to-day operations and focus on “innovation, expansion, and delivering even greater value to both referral partners and clients.”

“This has been an incredible journey since day one,” he said. “It is truly an honor and privilege to lead this organization. We will continue to build on the great foundation that has been established with Sean’s leadership. I’m excited for the future!”

The appointments come as Fathom Holdings works through a tough period in the company’s history. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Fathom Holdings saw its revenue grow 24 percent year over year to $91.7 million as losses reached $6.2 million. The North Carolina-based company is at risk of being kicked off the Nasdaq due to its shares trading below $1.

Fathom notified investors on April 18 of Nasdaq’s delistment notice, and said it has until Oct. 13 to regain compliance with its bid price rule. If shares in Fathom close at $1 or higher for at least 10 consecutive business days, it will be considered back in compliance. If shares in Fathom remain below $1, it could qualify for another 180-day reprieve and regain compliance through a reverse stock split, a previous Inman article explained.

