Two months after naming a new CEO, Keller Williams has chosen Tim Dieffenbacher and Stacie Herron to lead the franchisor’s financial and operations teams.

Two months after naming a new CEO, Keller Williams has added a new chief operating officer and chief financial officer to its executive team.

Former Broadstone Real Estate executive Tim Dieffenbacher will serve as the Texas-based franchisor’s CFO, while Herron will take on dual roles as chief legal officer and chief operating officer.

“As we continue to grow, we’re excited to announce Tim and Stacie into these key leadership roles,” Keller Williams CEO and President Chris Czarnecki said in a written statement. “Tim and Stacie embody the leadership that will drive our next chapter of growth, as we continue to enable KW-affiliated agents and market center leaders to thrive.”

“Tim brings proven financial leadership and a strong track record of collaboration,” he added. “Stacie has already delivered meaningful impact as our chief legal officer and interim COO, and her official appointment as COO reflects our confidence in her continued leadership.”

Dieffenbacher, a corporate finance veteran and certified public accountant, comes to Keller Williams from Dallas-based real estate investment trust FrontView REIT.

Before his CFO role at FrontView REIT, Dieffenbacher worked alongside Czarnecki at Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) and Broadstone Real Estate (BRE). During his seven-year tenure, Dieffenbacher served as BNL and BRE’s senior vice president, chief accounting officer and treasurer.

“What drew me to Keller Williams was the people, the culture, and the opportunity to work with Chris again,” he said in a prepared statement. “There’s a genuine sense of shared purpose and entrepreneurial spirit here that’s hard to find. I’ve always been motivated by the chance to work with good people, solve challenging problems, and build something meaningful — and that’s exactly what I see at Keller Williams.”

Meanwhile, Herron has been with Keller Williams since 2021 as the company’s chief legal officer. Since then, Herron has juggled her CLO role with roles as chief people officer, chief administrative officer and interim chief operating officer.

Before joining KW, Herron spent 12 years at Brookfield Properties and GGP, where she served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.

“Keller Williams is a remarkable organization, fueled by passionate, purpose-driven people,” she said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with the many talented teams across the business. Together, we will continue to strengthen the systems and strategies that empower our market center leaders and KW-affiliated agents to thrive in this dynamic industry.”

Czarnecki, Dieffenbacher and Herron’s appointments come after Keller Williams sold an undisclosed investment stake to Stone Point Capital after years of IPO rumors. Czarnecki has also made an undisclosed “coinvestment” in the company, according to a previous Inman article.

Keller Williams co-founder and Executive Chairman Gary Keller said in March that the deal is “an exciting milestone” and will enable the company to supercharge its investments in “agents’ personal development and their continual sales growth.”

