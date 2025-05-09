The superseding indictment filed in court on Thursday adds one count of sex-trafficking of a minor, among other charges, and brings the total victim count up to six from the two identified in the initial indictment.

A superseding indictment filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Thursday brings six additional charges against former luxury real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother, private security executive Alon Alexander, in advance of their trial scheduled for January 2026.

The initial indictment filed against the brothers in December included three charges: one count of conspiracy to commit sex-trafficking and two counts of sex-trafficking of two separate victims by force, fraud or coercion. The superseding indictment adds three new counts of sex-trafficking by force, fraud or coercion of three additional victims; one count of sex-trafficking of a minor by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of inducement to travel to engage in unlawful sexual activity. In total, six victims are named.

The brothers were arrested by the feds in Miami in December 2024 and were moved in January of this year to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer Luigi Mangione were also being held.

The superseding indictment says the brothers and their associates knowingly conspired to force or coerce six female victims to engage in commercial sex acts between about 2009 and 2021 in the Southern District of New York and beyond.

Milton Williams, Jr. and Deanna Paul of Walden Mach Haran & Williams LLP, who are representing Tal, said the superseding indictment would not materially change things in the case.

“The superseding indictment changes nothing,” the attorneys said in a statement sent to Inman. “It’s a reheated version of the same case — and still does not include conduct that amounts to federal sex trafficking. The government is trying to stretch a statute beyond recognition to fit a narrative, not a crime.”

Richard C. Klugh of Klugh Wilson LLC, who is representing Oren, told Inman in an email, “These new accusations, like the previous ones, are meritless, and reflect a failed prosecutorial effort to salvage a factually and legally unfounded case built on readily disprovable claims. Any new spin offered in these charges does nothing to diminish our client’s innocence as has been shown in passing a rigorous polygraph examination.”

Alon’s lawyer, Jason Goldman, said in an email that he had also passed a lie detector test administered by a former FBI polygraph examiner, “establishing his innocence to the accusations in the earlier version of the indictment.”

“To our knowledge, not a single alleged accuser, including those in the new version of the indictment, has passed an FBI polygraph exam, which the government routinely uses to test the veracity of its own law enforcement agents,” he added.

The charges regarding the sex-trafficking of a minor involve Tal and Alon. Three of the counts in the new indictment name Tal alone as the perpetrator.

The brothers were denied release on house arrest earlier this year by Judge Valerie Caproni because they were deemed a flight risk due to their international connections, and a danger to the community.

Oren and Alon, and family friend Ohad Fisherman, also face state rape charges in Florida. Oren has been charged with three counts of sexual battery and Alon and Fisherman have been charged each with one count of sexual battery.

The Alexanders are expected to be taken back into Manhattan federal court soon to be arraigned on the new charges. It is unclear if the superseding indictment will change the timeline of their federal trial.

On top of the criminal charges against them, the Alexander brothers also face lawsuits against them filed by dozens of women who have alleged the brothers are guilty of sexual assault. The majority of the lawsuits were filed in New York under an extension of a city law that allowed alleged victims of gender-motivated violence to sue their supposed perpetrators, no matter how long ago the alleged act of violence occurred. Victims were allowed to file lawsuits through the end of February 2025.

Update: This story was updated after publishing with a statement from Alon Alexander’s lawyer.

