ARKI, a company that leverages artificial intelligence to improve how construction, engineering and architectural systems collaborate, has announced its arrival in the United States.

Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the Inman Community, and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

ARKI, a company that leverages artificial intelligence to improve how construction, engineering and architectural systems collaborate, has announced its arrival in the United States, Inman has learned. The company is emerging into the domestic built world with case studies that claim to cut project time by at least 50 percent.

In a statement shared early with Inman, ARKI CEO and co-founder Natalia Bakaeva said that legacy systems are walled off and not designed to coalesce.

“We founded ARKI to address the critical inefficiencies caused by siloed data and the time-consuming nature of traditional AEC [architecture, engineering and construction] workflows,” said Bakaeva. “Our AI empowers design professionals to access the knowledge they need instantly, predict potential roadblocks, and ultimately create better, more efficient designs. Expanding to the U.S. market is a pivotal step in our mission to revolutionize the global built environment.”

The term, “built world” was birthed to delineate between actual, physical properties and assets and their digital doppelgängers that exist in software, rendering systems and other digital formats.

ARKI is one of six entities that are part of a cohort under the guidance of Equity Angels, an entrepreneurial advisory group aimed at unlocking access to critical resources for minority-led startups.

ARKI’s core product enables multiple stakeholders to make decisions using combined datasets from a building project’s major systems and processes. It eliminates superfluous communications, reveals unseen hurdles, eliminates delays, and thus, shrinks workflows while ensuring compliance, efficiency, and safety.

It can process 2D and 3D planning assets and use computer vision to identify and make searchable project drawings and documents generated from all stakeholders, in turn creating deep, “live libraries” of real-time data and content, significantly reducing redundant work, improving risk management practices, improving budget confidence and accelerating project timelines.

“ARKI has already garnered traction internationally, working with firms such as RAW Design, LINK Arkitektur, FWBA Architects and KPMB Architects — a world-renowned architectural practice based in Canada,” the press release stated. “This early adoption underscores the need for ARKI’s innovative approach to AEC data management.”

Equity Angels was founded in 2024 by Kenya Burrell-VanWormer and Katherine “Kat” Winston, each of whom has a diverse tenure in real estate leadership, technology and entrepreneurship.

Email Craig Rowe