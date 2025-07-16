Inman, real estate’s leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, celebrates Realtor.com’s® new resources hub on Inman.com. This dedicated content center brings Realtor.com’s tools and insights directly to the Inman audience and extends their commitment to helping real estate professionals.

Since its founding, Inman has connected the entire real estate ecosystem through its news, events and influential community. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman is a powerful platform at the core of the industry.

Realtor.com® is known as a top destination for homebuyers, sellers and renters. With the launch of this resource hub, the brand extends its support to the professionals powering the industry — equipping them with timely content, market data, and business tools in one central location.

“Agents and brokers successfully navigating today’s market are investing in themselves by seeking out tools and information necessary to remain central to every transaction,” said Emily Paquette, CEO at Inman. “Realtor.com® PRO Resources on Inman.com is a welcome addition to the educational resources and industry expertise that are at the heart of what Inman provides to the real estate professional community.”

The Realtor.com® PRO Resources hub will feature new content regularly and will be promoted across Inman’s channels. Topics include market trends, sales strategies, client engagement tactics, AI resources and more.

“At Realtor.com®, we’re proud to be the No. 1 brand real estate pros trust, and that’s because we’re built by and for the industry,” said Christine Jacobson, SVP of Client Marketing at Realtor.com®. “We’re here to help agents, teams and brokers fuel their growth with the resources, insights and support they need to scale their success and profitability. Teaming up with Inman, a trusted source for industry news and trends, on this new Realtor.com® PRO Resources destination is a powerful way to deliver market data, coaching and training right where, and when, pros need it most.”

Realtor.com® PRO Resources on Inman.com provides a range of resources including:

M arket data and sales stats

Case studies from high-performing teams

E conomic update videos

Webinars with industry experts

Co-brandable campaign marketing assets

Educational blog articles

PRO social media content

Visit the Realtor.com® PRO Resources hub on Inman.com here.