Rechat has gained another partner, with Virginia-based brokerage Nest Realty choosing the AI-powered company to streamline its tech strategy through its one-stop shop “Super App.”

Virginia-based brokerage Nest Realty has partnered with artificial intelligence operating platform Rechat to streamline its technology strategy.

“We realized we needed a tech partner innovating on our behalf, one that could handle today’s needs while building toward the future of AI,” Nest Realty CEO Jonathan Kauffman said in a written statement on Wednesday. “We were spending too many resources on building and maintaining technology ourselves, and it was time to redirect those efforts toward direct agent support. Rechat gave us that opportunity.”

Rechat, which debuted in 2015, offers customer relationship, transaction and marketing management tools through its AI-powered “Super App.”

Its CRM organizes contacts, emails, calendar events and tasks into a sleek and easy-to-use interface, and enables users to categorize their contacts with tags based on their role (e.g., agent, buyer, seller) or even their readiness to move forward with a transaction (e.g., cold lead, warm lead, hot lead). Rechat’s CRM also sends timely notifications about events, tasks or new leads.

Meanwhile, its transaction management tool enables agents to get a comprehensive look at pending, active and closed deals, organize required documents and forms, gather digital signatures, and view real-time analytics about new listings, closed sales, and how many times someone has engaged with an email, listing link, or other content.

Lastly, Rechat’s Marketing Center covers all the bases for agents and brokers with email, social media and digital ads, comparative market analysis and agent websites, and personalized email marketing campaigns to colleagues through its Agent Network feature.

The company has experienced explosive growth over the past year, with Rechat’s revenue and customer base growing 100 percent and 220 percent year over year, respectively. The firm has more than 75 employees in 18 countries, as well as 16,000 users from companies such as Douglas Elliman, SERHANT., and ONE Sotheby’s, a previous Inman article said.

“Nest Realty has built one of the most thoughtful and technologically forward-thinking brokerages in the country,” Rechat Chief Technology Officer Emil Sedgh said in a prepared statement. “Their approach to technology mirrors our own, focused on simplicity, scalability and empowering agents to grow their business. We’re proud to be their technology partner.”

Nest Realty partner and associate broker Jim Duncan said Rechat has revolutionized Nest’s tech with its mobile-first approach, AI-powered assistant and business automation, and easy integration with the brokerage’s other tools.

“Rechat stood out immediately. It’s incredibly powerful,” he said. “They worked to integrate our existing marketing systems while upgrading everything else.”

Rechat founder and CEO Shayan Hamidi is a 2025 Inman Innovation Awards finalist, earning a nomination for Innovator of the Year.

“Nest Realty is one of the most respected brands in real estate, and it’s an honor to partner with them,” said Audie Chamberlain, head of strategic growth and communications at Rechat. “If you look on review sites like G2 or Google, you’ll see agents consistently call Rechat a game changer for their business and that’s exactly what it is for enterprise brokerages and top-producing agents like Nest.”

