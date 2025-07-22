Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

As a real estate agent, you’re always on the move, so you may not always have time to read that compelling Inman story in your scroll. That’s why we’re updating many of our biggest, most impactful stories with a new Click to Listen feature built right in to the Inman platform. 

The feature is part of Inman’s ongoing efforts to lean into technology — in this case, artificial intelligence — in ways that help you thrive and build your business. And the best part is there are no extra apps, and no downloads. Just smart listening built right in at the top of the stories you want to read most.

How does Click to Listen work?

At the top of many articles, (including this one!), you’ll now see a Play button. Just tap it, and the story will be read aloud to you instantly. You can even stop the story, then start it again later.

Do I need to install anything?

No, Click to Listen is built right into the article, so there are no extra apps, plugins or downloads required.

Will every article be available in audio?

Not yet. For now, we’ll be focusing on longer format and marquee stories. We’ll continue to refine and adjust in the future as needed.

Can I listen on mobile and desktop?

Yes, Click to Listen works on all modern mobile devices and browsers, including your phone, tablet and laptop.

Does Click to Listen work offline?

Currently, you’ll need to be connected to the internet to use Click to Listen.

Real estate never stops — and neither do you. Click to Listen to the latest Inman stories while you’re driving to a showing, prepping for your next call or grabbing coffee between appointments, so you never miss a thing.

websites
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×