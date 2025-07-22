As a real estate agent, you’re always on the move, so you may not always have time to read that compelling Inman story in your scroll. That’s why we’re updating many of our biggest, most impactful stories with a new Click to Listen feature built right in to the Inman platform.

The feature is part of Inman’s ongoing efforts to lean into technology — in this case, artificial intelligence — in ways that help you thrive and build your business. And the best part is there are no extra apps, and no downloads. Just smart listening built right in at the top of the stories you want to read most.

How does Click to Listen work?

At the top of many articles, (including this one!), you’ll now see a Play button. Just tap it, and the story will be read aloud to you instantly. You can even stop the story, then start it again later.

Do I need to install anything?

No, Click to Listen is built right into the article, so there are no extra apps, plugins or downloads required.

Will every article be available in audio?

Not yet. For now, we’ll be focusing on longer format and marquee stories. We’ll continue to refine and adjust in the future as needed.

Can I listen on mobile and desktop?

Yes, Click to Listen works on all modern mobile devices and browsers, including your phone, tablet and laptop.

Does Click to Listen work offline?

Currently, you’ll need to be connected to the internet to use Click to Listen.

Real estate never stops — and neither do you. Click to Listen to the latest Inman stories while you’re driving to a showing, prepping for your next call or grabbing coffee between appointments, so you never miss a thing.