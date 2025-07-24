Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Support, mentorship and profit-sharing are among the keys Arbor Real Estate’s Kristin Barry has used to build her agent-first, value-driven independent brokerage. Team members receive “one-on-one training, access to innovative tools and the freedom to build their business their way,” she said.

“We believe concierge-level service is a standard, not a price point,” Barry said. “Every client deserves thoughtful, high-touch representation, regardless of the transaction size.”

Starting with one partner, Arbor has grown to 125 agents, “all without investors, loans or a franchise,” Barry said. “We proved that culture and leadership can outperform brand names.”

Find out how this Orange County, California, indie broker leads “with a balance of compliance, mentorship and heart.”

Name: Kristin Barry

Title: Broker-owner

Experience: 20+ years in residential real estate

Location: Newport Beach, California

Brokerage name: Arbor Real Estate

Rankings: Consistently ranked among the top-producing independent brokerages in coastal Orange County

Team size: 125 agents

Transaction sides: Approximately 200 annually

Sales volume: Over $6 billion in total production

How did you get your start in real estate?

In my early 20s, I was recruited by an acquaintance to help out at his very busy real estate office. Just two weeks in, the operations director was let go, and I unexpectedly stepped into that role.

I got licensed a few months later and became a partner in the firm within a year. It was a trial by fire, but it gave me a deep understanding of both the front and back end of the business from Day One.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

That it’s not just about selling homes — it’s about guiding people through major life transitions with empathy and precision. Emotional intelligence is crucial, but so is an unwavering commitment to knowing the details of the business.

We have a fiduciary duty to put our clients’ needs first, and that means constantly learning, evolving and sharpening our skills. It takes as much dedication and expertise as any other licensed profession — whether you’re a CPA, attorney or financial advisor — and it should be treated with the same level of seriousness and respect.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

That your brand isn’t your logo or your Instagram — it’s your reputation, and it’s built every single day. I used to think branding was about marketing, but I’ve learned it’s really about how you show up: how you solve problems, how you communicate under pressure and how consistently you follow through. It’s built in how you treat people — from clients to service providers to fellow brokers. Reputation is your long game, and it compounds over time.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

During the pandemic, we not only retained our agents — we grew. While many brokerages cut resources, we doubled down on support, training and personal outreach. That loyalty and commitment to our culture helped us hit a major milestone: surpassing $1 billion in annual sales volume in 2021. It was proof that culture isn’t a buzzword — it’s the foundation of everything.

What makes a good leader?

Someone who can balance clarity with compassion. Good leaders make decisions — especially the hard ones — with empathy, transparency and a long-term view. Sometimes that means making painful choices in the short run, whether it’s restructuring, letting go of the wrong fit or navigating change, because you know it will lead to healthier growth over time.

Leadership isn’t about short-term comfort — it’s about doing what’s right for the people and the business in the long run.

