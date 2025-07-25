On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law. In observance, ensure your business is inclusive and easily accessible to everyone, broker Holly Brink writes.

July 26 is known as Disability Independence Day. It’s the day the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became law in 1990.

The ADA made it illegal to mistreat people with disabilities in public places, jobs and housing. Real estate is part of that. The law remains active today and shapes how agents work with clients, whether in person, online or at a property.

This law was a turning point. It granted people with disabilities equal rights in everyday life, including access to work, education, transportation and services. Real estate agents should care about this because the ADA impacts how we run our businesses. From showing homes to sending emails, we are expected to create experiences that work for everyone.

What the ADA of 1990 really meant for real estate

When the ADA passed, it didn’t just say “don’t discriminate” — it told every business to take down barriers, and not just physical ones. That includes your showings, your website, your follow-up and every other part of the client experience. If you’re in real estate, accessibility is your responsibility.

What accessibility looks like in real life

Your office or meeting spaces

If you’re meeting people in person, ensure that your space is accessible and usable for everyone. Ramps, wide doorways and restrooms without obstacles are a solid start. And if your usual office isn’t ideal? Choose a coffee shop, coworking space or closing office that is.

Your listings and showings

You don’t have to renovate the homes you list, but it’s essential to consider what might matter to someone with a mobility challenge or visual impairment. Mention features such as step-free entries, first-floor bedrooms, grab bars, wide hallways or roll-in showers.

If a buyer asks for more time, better lighting or specific details about stairs, flooring or doorways, it’s not a weird request. It’s a fair one. Be ready to answer it.

Your website and digital tools

Videos should include captions. Whether you’re using Instagram’s built-in tools or apps like Captions or Clips, that simple step helps people follow along no matter their hearing ability — or where they’re watching from.

Big blocks of text and flashy graphics can also be challenging for individuals with cognitive or visual impairments. The cleaner your content, the better it works for everyone.

If your website or CRM tools are impossible to navigate with assistive tech, that’s a problem. Screen readers need a clear structure. Write a brief alt text description for each photo, so screen readers can read it aloud.

Example: If you post a photo of a listing, the alt text might read: “Bright living room with hardwood floors, large windows and a brick fireplace.”

How to handle service animals at showings or open houses

If a client or guest arrives with a service animal, here’s what the ADA allows you to ask:

Is this a service animal required because of a disability? What task has the animal been trained to perform?

You don’t need documentation. You can’t charge pet fees or deny entry. And you definitely can’t separate someone from their service animal. It’s an extension of their independence, not a pet they brought for fun.

Avoid asking about their disability, and refrain from making jokes or comments. Just treat it like you would a ramp request or sign language interpreter — part of helping them access the property.

If you’re the listing agent, prep your sellers ahead of time. Service animals are welcome to attend showings or open houses. If the homeowner has pets or allergies, make a plan — but the showing still happens. That’s the law.

Quick accessibility checklist for agents

Can someone using a wheelchair get into the home you’re showing, including the entryway and main living areas?

Do your listings mention accessible features like step-free entrances, wide hallways, first-floor bedrooms, lever-style door handles, raised toilets or lowered cabinets?

Is your website compatible with screen readers and keyboard-only navigation? Can users tab through content and access your contact form without a mouse?

Do your photos and videos include alt text or captions for people with visual or hearing disabilities?

Are your printed materials — flyers, signs, brochures — easy to read with clear fonts, large text and high contrast?

Do you know what to do if someone asks for an accommodation , like more time to navigate a showing or permission to bring a service animal?

Have you talked with your sellers about allowing service animals during showings, even if they have pets or allergies?

If any of that made you pause, you’ve got work to do — and that’s okay.

The ADA isn’t just a law from the past. It still matters, and it applies to the work we do every day. People with disabilities aren’t some separate group. They’re our clients, our coworkers, and the folks living in the neighborhoods we serve.

So before you list a home or set up a showing, stop and ask yourself: Is there anyone this setup might leave out?

July 26 is a chance to hit pause and take a real look at how you run your business. Accessibility isn’t about perfection. It’s about making sure everyone feels like they can show up, be seen and take the next step comfortably.