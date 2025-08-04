In the race for attention, today’s brands are trading nuance for noise. Outrage marketing is trending, but not without risk.

Outrage marketing has become more and more common, and we’ve seen plenty of it recently. Whether it’s Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad sparking backlash or JanSport’s offbeat humor lighting up TikTok, brands are fighting for attention in a crowded feed.

Strategic visibility requires intention, context and a strong sense of your values. Shock can spark engagement, but it’s connection that builds lasting brand loyalty.

American Eagle wins attention — and backlash

American Eagle’s latest denim campaign, starring Sydney Sweeney, is making waves — and not just for its jeans. The cheeky tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” pairs wordplay with a highly recognizable face to cut through the noise of back-to-school season. The campaign, designed for virality, taps into today’s marketing reality: visibility often means walking a fine line.

The result? Widespread engagement, major brand recognition and some uncomfortable questions. While some see the campaign as edgy and effective, others have voiced concern over the messaging’s tone and implications. Still, the brand succeeded in breaking through in a saturated space where attention is currency — especially in fashion, where products can feel interchangeable.

What this means for real estate professionals

American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney campaign proves that outrage marketing can still drive clicks, but it also underscores the ethical tightrope brands walk when courting controversy. The tagline drew widespread attention not just for its cleverness, but for what many saw as a troubling nod to eugenics, a reminder that even tongue-in-cheek messaging can carry heavy implications.

For national brands, this kind of backlash may be a calculated risk. But for real estate professionals, whose success hinges on trust and community connection, crossing that line could have lasting consequences.

Shock value can spark engagement, but if it undermines your values — or alienates the people you serve — it’s not worth the cost. Everyone seems to be weighing in on this with their thoughts, but, like the Coldplay concert kiss cam, it’s probably best to skip it.

Hear public relations professional Molly McPherson’s thoughts:

Astronomer turns PR cringe into viral gold with help from Gwyneth

After a PDA-packed Coldplay Kiss Cam moment forced both the CEO and Chief People Officer of Astronomer to resign, the data workflow company found itself at the center of an unexpected media storm. But instead of going quiet, they leaned in — with help from Gwyneth Paltrow.

In a deadpan 60-second spot viewed more than 27 million times, Paltrow (Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s ex-wife) quips about the viral drama and pivots attention back to Astronomer’s core product. “Astronomer is thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation,” she says, straight-faced. The campaign, crafted by Maximum Effort (which is owned and co-founded by Ryan Reynolds), is a textbook rebound, turning scandal into strategy.

What this means for real estate professionals

When things get awkward, don’t disappear and redirect. Whether you’re facing public backlash or just a deal gone sideways, transparency and humor can help steer the narrative. The lesson? You don’t always need to control the story, but you can reframe it.

Hayley Williams drops (then deletes) surprise music archive

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams quietly released 17 unreleased tracks on her personal website — then pulled them down just over a day later with a simple “thank you for listening.” The hidden drop, accessed via a code from her Good Dye Young hair brand, doubled as a clever brand activation and nostalgic fan reward.

With rare tracks, merch teasers and a 2017 performance clip, the moment proved that exclusivity and surprise still hold marketing power, especially when they’re personal. The move has given her viral star power on TikTok, where the tracks are trending.

What this means for real estate professionals

Sometimes less (and fleeting) is more. Surprise-and-delight moments, especially those tied to your personal brand, can create deeper engagement than a long campaign ever could. Think behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, limited-time newsletters or private client invites. When people feel like insiders, they’re more likely to stick around.

No more content guesswork: Instagram (finally) spells it out

Instagram just released a cheat sheet for creators and brands looking to post with purpose. The platform shared exactly which formats work best for specific goals, whether you’re chasing audience growth, engagement or community building.

Beyond strategy, Instagram also cleared up a few common myths. “Link in bio” won’t tank your reach (promise), thumbnails don’t matter for discovery and yes, CapCut is fine as long as you ditch the watermark. Want more eyes on your static content? Add music: It could boost discovery by surfacing it in Reels.

What this means for real estate professionals

Stop throwing spaghetti at the feed. Use carousels to boost engagement, add music to listing posts for more reach and be intentional with hashtags. Knowing which formats map to which results means you can finally plan content around real goals — not just vibes.

JanSport leans into chaos — and Gen Z can’t look away

Backpacks are belting ballads and taking bug hits in JanSport’s absurd, cringey new ad campaign — and it’s working. Building on last year’s viral success, the “Always With You” series puts Gen Z humor front and center, with scroll-stopping moments that leave viewers wondering what the heck they just watched — then watching again.

The result? A 99 percent TikTok view-through rate, surging YouTube engagement, and a flood of search traffic. The takeaway is clear: When your content feels of the feed — not an interruption — people don’t just notice it. They share it.

What this means for real estate professionals

If Gen Z is in your marketing sights, it’s time to trade polish for personality. Content that hooks quickly, leans into platform-native humor or tells a story in an unexpected way can earn repeat views and build brand memory. Even serious brands can be a little weird — as long as it’s anchored in a core truth.

Starry gets spicy with extreme weather marketing

When the temp hits 100, Starry says the soda is on them. PepsiCo’s lemon-lime challenger is tapping into climate-driven heat waves with a sizzling campaign: “100 Degrees, 100% Off.” Consumers who add a digital pass to their phone can get full cashback for a Starry once their local forecast spikes into triple digits — a timely, regionally tailored move designed to challenge Sprite’s market dominance.

The campaign includes vending machines and out-of-home ads that activate at high temps in select Southern cities, plus influencer support to drive awareness. It’s not just clever — it’s context-aware marketing that shows up when and where consumers crave it most.

What this means for real estate professionals

Local, reactive marketing isn’t just for soda brands. Consider how you can align your messaging with timely regional conditions — from weather to holidays to community events. Whether it’s beating the heat with a pool-ready listing or sharing power outage tips during storms, showing up in sync with your audience’s environment builds trust and relevancy.

TL;DR (Too Long, Didn’t Read)

American Eagle sparks backlash with Sydney Sweeney campaign. Outrage may boost reach, but agents risk trust when crossing ethical lines.

Astronomer rebounds fast by owning the moment with a viral Gwyneth Paltrow cameo.

Hayley Williams reminded us that exclusivity still sells with a surprise drop of 17 unreleased songs via her hair dye brand. It was personal, nostalgic and smart brand marketing.

Instagram reveals what works with a format guide tied to goals. Use it to post with purpose.

JanSport goes weird, wins Gen Z. Unpolished, platform-native content builds connection and drives views.

Starry gets hot-weather smart, offering free soda when temps spike. Local, timely content builds trust fast.

Be memorable, be timely, even be bold, but stay aligned with your values and your audience. In a world chasing clicks, trust is still your most valuable asset.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, or Bluesky.