Feel like you don’t have the tools to create content or move forward in growing your business? Broker Angela Yungk writes that the confidence and authority you need comes from doing the very thing you fear.

Do you ever repeat lies to yourself that deep down you know aren’t true? Lies such as “You have to wait until you’re a top producer to post a piece of content online” or “You have to close X number of deals before you can make a YouTube channel.”

If that sounds familiar, then you may have fallen into the confidence trap. This trap tells you that you can only “do” something once a threshold has been reached. You’re waiting to feel confident before you put yourself out there, before posting that video, attending that networking event or stepping into that leadership role.

However, the truth is that confidence isn’t a prerequisite for doing. It’s a result of doing.

The sooner you accept that truth, the sooner you will start building a career that you were made for, not just the one you think you’re “qualified” for.

The myth of ‘ready’

We often discuss real estate as if it’s all about market statistics and negotiation scripts. But anyone who’s been in the business long enough knows the hardest part isn’t writing a contract — it’s showing up when you’re unsure. It’s believing in your value before the results catch up. It’s trusting that your story, your voice and your presence are enough to get business.

I work with a lot of agents who are career changers, part-time agents transitioning to full-time and introverts who never thought they’d be in sales. Many of them are building something brand new.

But they all wrestle with the same question:

“Who am I to show up as a leader?”

“Why would anyone listen to me?”

Why confidence is built, not found

Confidence isn’t something you have — it’s something you grow into. And that growth usually happens after the action, not before. So instead of waiting until you feel ready, you can start slowly building your foundation now:

Clarity

Confidence grows when you stop trying to be everything to everyone and be uniquely yourself. Consider this:

Who do I love serving most?

What do I want to be known for?

What experience do I bring to the table that others might overlook?

Even a short, clear positioning statement can create internal alignment while giving you external momentum. (“I help first-time buyers feel calm and confident in a chaotic market” is a lot easier to stand behind than “I work with anyone.”)

Preparation

You don’t need to wing it. Confidence multiplies when you prepare intentionally.

Write down your buyer/seller process, and rehearse it

Draft answers to common questions you fear being asked

Practice your intro or elevator pitch aloud until it feels natural

Preparation will help you slowly build up your momentum.

Messaging

Instead of saying what you think people want to hear, try sharing what’s true. Tell a story about how you navigated your first deal.

Explain why you returned to real estate after taking a break.

Talk about your previous career and how that gives you a unique vantage point over others.

Your voice is your value. When your message aligns with your lived experience, people trust you — even if you’re still “new.”

For the agents still finding their footing

This is especially for:

The former teacher, nurse or stay-at-home parent who is building their business from scratch

The introvert who wants to grow a business through relationships, not cold calling

The seasoned agent stepping into mentorship, not sure if anyone will listen

You don’t need more passion — you just need more belief. More belief in yourself and that your voice deserves to be heard. Belief emerges from small, consistent actions aligned over time.

Be yourself

You don’t need to become someone else to succeed. You just need to become more of yourself and hone in on it. If you’re ready to lead into the next chapter of your career, you’re going to have to start getting behind the idea that your voice needs to be heard. And all it takes is beginning where you are.

