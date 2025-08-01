Initiate, don’t wait, to build momentum in your business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Here he offers five texts to send and see results.

There is a direct correlation between the number of real estate-related conversations you have and the amount of business you close. But for many, texting has become the preferred mode of communication. With that in mind, texting becomes a great way to engage prospects and build momentum in your business.

Whether you’re trying to re-engage cold leads, reconnect with past clients or create new opportunities, the following five texts will help you get the ball rolling and your pipeline flowing.

These aren’t just generic check-ins. They’re intentional, strategic and easy to send today. But don’t feel like these messages are limited to being delivered by text; they can also be sent by DMs or emails. And if you’re looking for the next level of results, send them as video texts to make an even bigger impact.

1. The database re-engagement text

This is your go-to for warming up leads that have gone cold in your database or for reconnecting with prospects you’ve neglected. This text is for prospects you have on automated property updates who you may not have spoken to in a while.

Here’s how it sounds:

“Hi [Name], this is [Your Name] with [Company]. You’ve been receiving emails with homes from my site for a while. I don’t want to send you anything irrelevant, but I also want to make sure you’re getting info that helps, if you’re still looking. Should I update your price range, search criteria or how often you’re getting emails?”

Don’t blast this to everyone. Pick 10–15 people a day. You’ll get one of three replies: “Take me off your list,” “These are perfect” or “We’re looking for something slightly different now.”

That last one is your opportunity to schedule a deeper conversation and find out what’s changed. These micro-moments of re-engagement lead to real-time buyer activity.

2. The video walkthrough text

Want to stand out to buyers and show them you’re actively working for them? Send a personalized video walkthrough of a new listing. If you see a new listing that might fit for one of your active buyers, don’t wait for them to call; set an appointment and do a video walkthrough of the home to send to them via text. Here’s an example of the flow for these texts.

Start with a quick selfie video from the front of the home:

“Hey [Name], this house just hit the market this morning. You probably got the listing alert, but I wanted to walk you through it personally since it checks a lot of the boxes with the features we’ve discussed for you. Let me know what you think and if you’d like to come take a look at it in person. If it’s not the one, any feedback helps me refine our search.”

Then shoot short video clips (30 seconds each) of the home’s interior using your phone’s wide-angle lens (0.5x). Narrate the features as you walk through, then close with a final selfie video:

“Hope that was helpful! Let me know if you’d like to see it in person or if this gave you some clarity on what you’re looking for. I’m here to help.”

Even if this home isn’t the one, you’re positioning yourself as the proactive agent who’s out there doing the work. That matters.

3. The ‘driving through your neighborhood’ text

This is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay top of mind with past clients:

“Hey [Name], I was just driving through your neighborhood and thought of you guys. Hope you’re still loving the house. Just wanted to say thanks again for entrusting me with helping you find your home. If I can be a resource for anything for you or someone you know, I’m always here.”

This isn’t polished or promotional. It’s personal. It reminds them of your role in a major life event and keeps the relationship strong. You never know when that quick text turns into a referral or repeat customer.

4. The ‘I had to share this with you’ text

This text makes your clients feel like insiders, and it can help you sell listings before they hit the market:

“Hey [Name], I had to share this with you in case you know someone who might be interested. I’m prepping a home to go on the market in the next week or so. It has three beds, two baths and is located in the [Area]. It is going to be priced around [$X]. I can’t share full details yet due to our local MLS policy, but I imagine it’s going to move quickly. I thought of you and had to text you about it in case you know someone who would love this home.”

You can send this to buyers, past clients or your sphere. If you record it as a video, show your excitement. Let them feel like they’re getting early access to something special. Whether it sparks a lead or not, you’re creating a value-based touchpoint.

5. The ‘thank you for the referral’ text

There is never a wrong time to say thank you. Even if the referral happened years ago, or you’ve already expressed appreciation, send this anyway. It keeps you top of mind and reinforces the connection.

To a client:

“Hey [Name], I was just thinking about the people who’ve helped grow my business, and I thought of you. When you sent the Smiths my way, that meant the world to me. They’ve become great friends, and they’re loving their home. I just wanted to say thank you again and remind you I’m here if I can help anyone else you care about.”

To an agent:

“Hey [Agent Name], I’ve been reflecting on the referrals that have made a real impact, and I keep coming back to when you sent the Smiths to me. Not only did they become great clients, but they also became friends. I just wanted to say thank you again. And by the way. I always offer 30 percent referral fees instead of the normal 25 percent in case you ever run across anyone else moving to [your city]. Just wanted to make sure I stay on your radar.”

These five texts are simple. They’re personal. And they work.

Momentum isn’t magic; it’s movement. The agents who create it are the ones who initiate. So don’t wait. Start the conversations, make the connections and see what unfolds.