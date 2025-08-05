Want to build a business you can feel good about? Phillip Cantrell, CEO of Benchmark Realty, offers four cornerstones to form your foundation from his book “Failing My Way to Success.”

In over four decades of building businesses — from the chaotic 64,000 square-foot floor of a commercial printing plant to the founding of Benchmark Realty, one of the Southeast’s most respected real estate brokerages — I’ve learned that success doesn’t rest on luck or raw hustle alone.

It stands firmly on four distinct cornerstones: delegation, observation, working smart and compassion. These aren’t textbook theories. They are field-tested principles forged in the fire of hard-earned experience.

No matter where you are along the continuum of your entrepreneurial journey, you’d do well to adopt them early and refer to them often. I can attest to the scars that occur when these cornerstones are ignored.

Cornerstone 1: Delegation

Early in my career, I believed I could, and should, do everything myself. I micromanaged every detail, from production timelines to vendor negotiations. That illusion of control didn’t last. The stress mounted, and the quality of everything I touched began to suffer. I reached a breaking point.

The moment I realized that scaling a business required more than just my own effort was the moment everything changed. Delegation isn’t abdication; it’s multiplication. It’s how you unlock scale and sustainability.

Cornerstone 2: Observation

Being a good observer is about more than keeping your eyes open. It’s about paying attention to what works, what doesn’t and what others are doing better than you. My success didn’t come from inventing new systems; it came from noticing existing ones and adapting them to my world.

Let’s be honest: No business system on earth is truly 100 percent original. Every “new” process is just a refined version of someone else’s idea. The trick is learning to listen deeply, absorb what’s around you, and apply those lessons with precision and purpose.

Cornerstone 3: Work smarter

Look, hard work is non-negotiable, but it’s not enough. You cannot outwork a flawed business model or a broken process. I learned that the hard way.

I’ve worked in organizations where 80-hour weeks were the norm, and burnout was celebrated like a badge of honor, but all that effort was being poured into fundamentally bad decisions. Working smart is about knowing when to pivot, when to reassess and when to stop digging the hole.

In football, if you run the same play repeatedly, the defense catches on, and sooner rather than later, that play stops working. Strategy beats stubbornness and dogma every time.

Cornerstone 4: Compassion

I learned this not from a seminar or a business book, but from cassette tapes by Earl Nightingale (an early business trainer of the ’60s and ’70s) whom I often listened to on my daily commute in my early career. One line in particular has stuck with me through the years:

“You can have everything you want, if you just help enough other people get what they want.” — Earl Nightingale

It completely reshaped the way I viewed leadership. Your people aren’t just cogs in a machine; they are the machine.

Treating employees with dignity and empathy doesn’t just feel good; it pays dividends. A leader must focus on maximizing service to others, instead of solely on the money. Chasing money is like trying to fill up a bucket with a hole in the bottom of it.

Focusing your leadership on improving the lives of those around you is the only true pathway to success. Culture is not just some abstract theory; it’s what your people experience every day. And it impacts lives.

I’ve worked for bosses who saw me as nothing more than a cost center or a unit of productivity. Such environments are soul-crushing and caused me to dread walking through the door each morning. I vowed to do things differently.

At Benchmark, and before that in the printing world, I chose to lead with humanity. That meant never overpromising to clients simply to make a sale if it would harm or possibly burn out my team. It meant recognizing the value of balance, boundaries and emotional investment. If you take care of your people, they will take care of your business.

When you put all four cornerstones together — delegation, observation, working smart and compassion — you don’t just build a business. You build something durable, something scalable, something that reflects your values. You build a life that’s sustainable.

If you’re an entrepreneur starting out or someone mid-career, write these four words down. Better yet, live them. Because in my experience, the fastest path to success isn’t by chasing every opportunity; it’s by standing firmly on a foundation that can weather every storm.

This article is based on an excerpt from Failing My Way to Success – Lessons From 42 Years of Winning (and Losing) in Business by Phillip Cantrell.

Phillip Cantrell is the CEO of Benchmark Realty. Connect with him on Facebook and LinkedIn.