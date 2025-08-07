Agents need to talk with buyer clients about credit and financing early in the process, Lindsey Harn writes, to avoid disappointment later.

Buying a home together is supposed to be a happy, major life milestone, a celebration of shared goals, growing roots and building a future. But when one person’s credit isn’t where it needs to be, the excitement can turn into tough conversations and financial limitations neither one expected.

Most couples don’t walk into a real estate office thinking their credit scores will define the shape of their next decade, but they often do. According to new data from the Mortgage Research Network, couples where one partner has a credit score below 640 pay, on average, $437 more per month in housing costs compared to those where both partners have excellent credit. That’s more than $5,200 a year, and over $63,000 across a typical 12-year ownership.

This isn’t just about interest rates. It’s the compounding effect of higher private mortgage insurance premiums, less favorable loan terms, and more expensive homeowners insurance, all stemming from that one lower score. And in many cases, the better score of the other partner can’t balance it out. Lenders typically base decisions on the lower of the two scores, not the average.

That means a couple with one partner at 800 and another at 620 won’t be getting elite borrower treatment; they’ll be priced as higher risk. And that risk shows up not only in dollars, but in what they can actually qualify for in terms of budget, neighborhood and amenities.

In competitive markets like Denver or Austin, that monthly bump could be well over $600. In Los Angeles, it’s more than $670. Even in cities with lower price points, the percentage increase can be striking, nearly 30 percent in places like Memphis and Detroit.

As agents, we’re often the first ones to spot this disconnect. A couple comes in pre-qualified and excited, only to learn their buying power isn’t what they thought it would be. The culprit? Credit score mismatch.

Behind the scenes: What credit gaps really reveal

When couples run into unexpected costs related to credit, it’s rarely just about money. It can bring up hard questions about past decisions, transparency and long-term planning. One partner may feel shame, while the other might feel blindsided. All of a sudden, a conversation about interest rates becomes one about trust, control and shared responsibility.

As agents, we’re not financial counselors, but we are trusted guides. That means helping clients understand the “why” behind what the lender is saying and helping them stay focused on the big picture. A lower credit score today doesn’t mean their dream home is out of reach forever. It may just take a different strategy to get there.

In some cases, that might mean applying solo under the higher-scoring partner to get better loan terms. In others, it might mean hitting pause, working with a lender or credit coach, and planning for a stronger application six months down the line. Some couples may decide to move forward together despite the extra cost because the home and timing feel right, and that’s valid too. But they should be making that decision with their eyes wide open.

Helping buyers understand how their personal finances shape their path to homeownership is one of the most powerful ways we can build trust. It also sets them up for long-term success and referrals. No one forgets the agent who helped them navigate a complicated decision with patience, clarity and care.

What agents need to understand

If you’re brushing off your buyers’ credit as “a lender thing,” you’re missing the moment to lead. This is where great agents show up, not just to open doors, but to help clients navigate the emotional and financial weight behind them.

Talk to your clients about credit early. Partner with lenders who take the time to explain. Push back on outdated ideas about who “should” be on a mortgage. And if needed, be honest enough to say, “This house might not be the right one, yet.”

Many agents shy away from the tough conversations because they’re afraid of losing the deal. But the deal you save by staying silent is rarely the relationship that lasts. Clients remember the agent who told them the truth, helped them regroup, and stuck with them through it.

Real estate isn’t just about getting people into homes. It’s about helping them make decisions they won’t regret.

Lead with care. Advise with courage. That’s how you become unforgettable.

Lindsey Harn is an agent with Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno and a certified Divorce Real Estate Expert. Connect with her on Instagram and Linkedin.