Keller Williams has opened its eighth Asian master franchise in Singapore, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Regional Operating Principal Melvin Lim will oversee KW’s rollout, with the first market center office slated to open during the third quarter of 2025.

“I aspire to watch KW systems and models shape the Singaporean housing market by empowering real estate agents to think like entrepreneurs,” Lim said in a written statement. “It is exciting to see how the KW brand has attracted 50 recruits even before the official launch of KW Singapore.”

Lim has been in the industry for 18 years, starting his career as an associate group district director for PropNex Realty in 2007. While at PropNex, Lim co-founded PropertyLimBrothers and PLB Media with his brother, Adrian. In 2022, the Lims separated from PropNex and turned PropertyLimBrothers into an independent venture as PLB Realty.

PLB Realty and PLB Media have won multiple awards for their sales and marketing excellence and were named as one of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies in 2025 by The Straits Times.

Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) President William E. Soteroff said Lim is the perfect person to introduce the Keller Williams brand to Singapore.

“We are thrilled to welcome KW Singapore to our KW family,” he said in a prepared statement. “As our growth across Asia continues to gain momentum, Singapore represents a dynamic market where our models and culture will thrive.”

“Melvin and his PropertyLimBrothers team bring a proven track record of innovation, leadership, and success in the Singaporean real estate market,” he added. “We’re confident they will set another powerful benchmark for KW’s expansion across Asia.”

As of June 30, KWW has more than 270 market centers and more than 17,500 affiliated agents across more than 60 regions. Asia has 22 market centers and seven other master franchises in Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia and India.

The franchise continues to explore expansion opportunities in Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

