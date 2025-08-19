Want to reach higher levels in your real estate career? Phillip Cantrell, CEO of Benchmark Realty, offers an overview of how critically important incremental improvements are to your long-term success. This article is based on an excerpt from his book “Failing My Way to Success.”

When people think about change, they often imagine sweeping transformations — a bold career move, a sudden stroke of genius, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But after 42 years of business experience, I’ve come to see that real power lies elsewhere.

It’s not the dramatic overhauls that shape success, but rather the steady rhythm of daily discipline — small, consistent course corrections that compound over time.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is about the power of minor adjustments. Whether you’re a business owner, a team leader or someone simply trying to get a little better each day, this may help reframe how you think about progress.

Consistency also means you focus on making minor course corrections rather than big, sweeping changes. Minor course corrections can make a tremendous difference over time.

Crunching the numbers on incremental change

Take, for example, the trajectory of an airplane: If you alter the course by even one degree, it creates a 92.2-foot deviation after just one mile. Think that doesn’t sound like a lot? Then consider that when you stretch that over a cross-country flight from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., you end up a whopping 42.6 miles off course. In other words, you completely miss your target.

Just as with an airplane’s course, daily incremental improvements are critical. Let’s do some simple math so you can see what I mean. The number 1 raised to the 365th power is still 1. That means zero improvement per day equals zero improvement in a year.

However, the number 1.01 raised to the 365th power is 37.8. In other words, a simple 1 percent daily improvement results in a cumulative 38 percent improvement in just one year. The math gets even crazier from there.

1.02 raised to the 365th power is 1,377.4. That’s an astounding 1,400 percent improvement — and it’s achievable in just one year simply by making a 2 percent change in your daily habits and processes!

None of this is theoretical — it’s statistical fact. Too many people go through their lives without realizing the power of small, incremental changes. They sit around and wait for some big, dramatic shift to happen, but the momentous change never comes. That’s why so many people look back on their lives with regret; they realize the big change they were always waiting for never happened.

I hope you’ll take this lesson to heart. Life is shaped by the small, daily decisions we make, not by a single transformative moment.

It’s the one extra call each day, the one extra task or the one more process you put in place that eventually builds momentum. It’s like compound interest. Any financial advisor will tell you the power isn’t just in saving money but in how those savings compound over time. The growth comes from the compounding benefit, not just the physical act of saving.

The same concept applies to life and business. Unfortunately, most people abandon their efforts long before they reach that tipping point. I was guilty of this myself. But once I saw the impact of minor adjustments, I realized they could yield exponential results over time.

My philosophy now is straightforward: Establish clear processes and make consistent improvements over the long haul. Here at Benchmark, we make minor tweaks as we refine our processes, but we’re not focused on big shifts or the next shiny object. Consistent processes lead to repeatable outcomes.

When you know what the end result will be if the process is followed, you gain control over your outcomes. And if you’re not happy with the outcome? It doesn’t take a monumental shift to adjust it — sometimes, a minor tweak is all you need. Think back to that 42.6-mile drift from San Francisco to D.C., and then trust that the small course corrections, rather than the drastic overhauls, will make all the difference.

So how do you apply this in your own life?

Don’t wait around for the next “big thing” to change your trajectory. Start by tweaking the habits you already have. Make one extra phone call. Organize one more file. Add one small process improvement to your routine. It’s these tiny changes — almost imperceptible in the moment — that quietly shape your outcomes over time.

The next time you’re tempted to throw everything out and start over, stop and ask: “What’s one small thing I can adjust today?” Consistency isn’t about perfection — it’s about momentum. And with enough time and intention, even the smallest course correction can get you exactly where you want to go.



This article is based on an excerpt from Failing My Way to Success – Lessons From 42 Years of Winning (and Losing) in Business by Phillip Cantrell.

Phillip Cantrell is the CEO of Benchmark Realty, a United Real Estate company. Connect with him on Facebook and LinkedIn.