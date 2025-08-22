Scammers prey on the loneliness epidemic and desire for genuine connection, security expert Robert Siciliano writes, a feeling that even the most successful among us can experience.

As a real estate professional, you’re not just selling homes — you’re a public figure. You build trust, maintain a visible online presence and often serve as a pillar of your community.

This visibility, while essential for your business, also makes you a target. While you may be an expert in your field, navigating the emotional and digital landscape of modern life presents a distinct challenge.

An alarming threat blends sophisticated psychological manipulation with financial fraud. It’s called pig butchering, and it’s amplified by the very technologies you use to connect with clients. The name is grotesque for a reason: It’s a “long con” where scammers “fatten up” their victims with false affection and fabricated trust before “slaughtering” their financial future.

The loneliness toxin: The scammer’s secret weapon

The engine that drives this scam is loneliness. Globally, a substantial portion of the population experiences feelings of loneliness on a regular basis. As a professional, your life is often a whirlwind of meetings, calls and networking events, but this constant activity can paradoxically lead to emotional isolation. You might have thousands of contacts on LinkedIn, but few true confidants. This emotional vulnerability is the raw material scammers exploit.

Scammers utilize AI to create highly realistic personas, automate personalized and empathetic messages, and analyze your social media footprint to understand your interests and vulnerabilities. They’re not just casting a wide net; they’re creating a tailored trap just for you.

Imagine receiving a text from a “wrong number” that leads to a friendly conversation. The person on the other end seems charming, successful and genuinely interested in your life. They might use a stolen photo of a glamorous model or a successful entrepreneur. They engage with you multiple times a day — morning greetings, a check-in about your health, a goodnight message.

For someone in the public eye, who is used to constant contact but lacks deep personal connections, this attention can feel incredibly validating and real. This isn’t random; it’s a calculated, long-term psychological operation.

The scammer’s goal is to cultivate a deep sense of emotional dependency, filling the void of loneliness with a manufactured connection. They slowly but surely erode your defenses, making you emotionally reliant on their manufactured care. This is how they gain the unwavering trust needed for the final stage.

The anatomy of the swindle

Once the scammer has established a deep emotional bond, the conversation subtly pivots to money. They’ll casually mention their incredible success in an investment, usually cryptocurrency. They’ll tell you they have an “insider secret” or a “special connection” that allows them to make huge, guaranteed profits.

They might even show you fabricated screenshots of their fake portfolio, which appears to be full of massive returns. As a real estate professional, you understand the concept of high-value assets and smart investments. This story will be crafted to resonate with your professional background.

They won’t ask for a large sum right away. Instead, they’ll encourage you to invest a small amount, perhaps a few hundred dollars. The fraudulent platform they direct you to will show immediate and impressive gains. You’ll be able to “withdraw” a small amount of “profit” to build your confidence and make the scheme seem legitimate.

This is the point of no return. Believing you’ve found a lucrative opportunity, and encouraged by the emotional bond you’ve built, you start investing more. You might drain your savings, cash out a retirement account or even take out a loan, all while being told to keep the secret so you don’t “miss out.”

The “slaughter” occurs when you attempt to withdraw a substantial amount of money or when the scammer determines you have nothing left to give. Suddenly, there are fees, taxes or technical glitches that require additional funds to resolve. When you can’t or won’t pay, all communication ceases. The fake online persona disappears, and the fraudulent investment platform is no more. Because these transactions are often in cryptocurrency, the funds are nearly impossible to trace or recover.

Protecting yourself and your circle from the ‘pig butchering’ financial scam

For professionals like you, the stakes are even higher. A financial loss of this magnitude can be devastating, not only for your personal life but also for your professional reputation. If word gets out that you’ve been a victim of a sophisticated scam, it could erode the very trust you’ve worked so hard to build.

The key to combating this scam is not just about financial literacy; it’s about emotional awareness. Here’s how you can protect yourself and your professional network:

1. Recognize the red flags:

Unsolicited contact: Be cautious of messages from strangers on any platform, especially those labeled as “wrong number” texts or social media requests.

Be cautious of messages from strangers on any platform, especially those labeled as “wrong number” texts or social media requests. Rapid relationship building: Scammers move quickly from initial contact to intimate, daily communication. This manufactured sense of urgency is a key indicator.

Scammers move quickly from initial contact to intimate, daily communication. This manufactured sense of urgency is a key indicator. Investment talk: Any conversation that pivots from personal connection to a high-yield investment opportunity is a major red flag, especially if it’s a secret or “insider” tip.

Any conversation that pivots from personal connection to a high-yield investment opportunity is a major red flag, especially if it’s a secret or “insider” tip. No verifiable identity: Scammers are often reluctant to video call, meet in person, or provide any verifiable details about their life or profession.

Scammers are often reluctant to video call, meet in person, or provide any verifiable details about their life or profession. Pressure to act: Be wary of urgency (“act now!”) or isolation tactics (“don’t tell anyone about this”).

2. Protect your professional and personal life:

Keep your worlds separate: Be cautious not to blur the lines between your professional network and personal life. Don’t accept friend requests from strangers on platforms like Facebook if your profile contains personal information.

Be cautious not to blur the lines between your professional network and personal life. Don’t accept friend requests from strangers on platforms like Facebook if your profile contains personal information. Verify, verify, verify: Never invest or send money based on advice from someone you’ve only met online. Consult with a trusted financial advisor, a colleague or a friend before making a significant financial decision.

Never invest or send money based on advice from someone you’ve only met online. Consult with a trusted financial advisor, a colleague or a friend before making a significant financial decision. Talk about it: The shame of being scammed is precisely what the criminals want. If you suspect that you or someone you know is being targeted, discuss it. Silence allows the scam to thrive.

3. Protect others from the ‘pig butchering’ financial scam:

As a visible professional, you are in a unique position to make a difference. The greatest defense against this scam is a vigilant community.

Pay attention to your colleagues, friends and family. Notice if someone seems unusually isolated or has a sudden, new and intense online relationship.

Speak up if you see a red flag. A difficult conversation now could save someone from a devastating financial and emotional loss.

In a world where connection is often transactional, the actual value of relationships lies in their authenticity. Scammers prey on the hunger for genuine connection, a feeling that even the most successful and visible among us can experience. By understanding this new threat, we can not only protect ourselves but also become a vital line of defense for those who are most vulnerable.

Author Robert Siciliano, Head of Training and Security Awareness Expert at Protect Now, No. 1 Best Selling Amazon author, media personality and architect of CSI Protection Certification.