Cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty is continuing its recruitment run by snatching up one of Northwest Texas’s top independent brokerages. After 13 years of running Amy Tapp Realty, broker-owner Amy Tapp is transitioning her 45-person brokerage into an eXp team. Amy Tapp Realty closed more than 350 transactions worth $80 million in 2024, making the group one of the top-producing firms in the Lubbock, Shallowater, Wolfforth, Slaton, and Idalou real estate markets.

Cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty is continuing its recruitment run by snatching up one of Northwest Texas’s top independent brokerages.

After 13 years of running Amy Tapp Realty, broker-owner Amy Tapp is transitioning her 45-person brokerage into an eXp team. Amy Tapp Realty closed more than 350 transactions worth $80 million in 2024, making the group one of the top-producing firms in the Lubbock, Shallowater, Wolfforth, Slaton, and Idalou real estate markets.

“Amy embodies everything eXp stands for — entrepreneurial drive, high-level production and a passion for empowering others,” eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said in a written statement. “We’re honored to welcome her and her powerhouse team to eXp.”

Tapp’s 24-year career includes successful tenures at RE/MAX and Keller Williams, where she became an expert in residential, luxury, land, and investment properties. Tapp’s move back into the traditional brokerage space was helped along by Audra Baldwin, a friend and fellow real estate agent operating under eXp. Baldwin invited Tapp to an eXp leadership event, where she met Pareja and other brokerage leaders Parker Pemberton, Blake Suddath, and Emily Kolb.

The rest, she said, was history.

“I instantly felt like this was a divine appointment,” Tapp said in a prepared statement. “These were the kind of leaders I wanted to be in business with and learn from. eXp offers the resources and culture I was looking for so I can focus on leading my people and serving my clients.”

Amy Tapp is part of a year-long recruitment push at eXp focused on attracting high-performance, experienced brokers and teams.

EXp has struggled in recent quarters with agent count growth, with the cloud-based brokerage’s latest earnings revealing its agent count had fallen 5 percent year over year to 82,704. Although it falls short of founder Glenn Sanford’s 2021 prediction that eXp would hit 500,000 agents by 2026, brokerage leaders are still pleased, saying the smaller agent count represents a more measured approach to recruiting agents and a higher bar for retaining them.

“We’re very much focused on attracting producing agents and teams. So that top tier of the industry,” eXp Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe told Inman in November. “This year, we have had a campaign and mantra around ‘eXp is where the pros go to grow.’ That has really been an anchor of our recruiting efforts, especially given the market.”

“Agents are looking for stability and legacy and all of the important fundamentals that a proven model and brokerage like eXp can provide,” she added. “So that’s very much been an overarching focus of our recruiting efforts this year.”

Email Marian McPherson