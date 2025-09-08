Charlie Wills, a former Division 1 basketball player, has translated the discipline of sports into his real estate career, building a business where an astounding 96-98 percent of his transactions come from referrals.

In this episode, Wills outlines his unique approach to building a successful real estate career on a foundation of genuine relationships and a structured contact plan he calls the “Priority Pyramid.” He shares why he believes technology and lead generation are secondary to personal trust and reveals his secrets for staying consistent and nurturing connections.

Highlights

Wills’ approach is a stark contrast to the modern lead-generation model. He believes that success is built on a foundation of genuine, deep relationships — not on chasing shiny new technology or buying leads.

A powerful lesson in consistency, accountability and mindset, Wills details his “Priority Pyramid” system, which categorizes his network into tiers and guides his communication strategy, and he discusses his daily “greatness tracker,” a simple, non-digital tool he uses to ensure he connects with his sphere consistently.

He explains that his discipline comes from a belief in “doing the thing” and not overthinking it, a lesson he learned from his father’s “unbreakable” mental toughness. He believes that people do business with those they know, like and trust and that you must actively build that trust to win in real estate.

For agents looking to improve their businesses, Wills’ advice is clear: Stop looking for a magic formula, embrace a consistent process, and actively seek to be in rooms where you are being challenged and pulled to a higher level.

A significant part of Wills’ story is his commitment to community through the men’s charity he co-founded. He explains how this initiative, which provides substantial gifts to local organizations, has not only been a source of personal fulfillment but has also created deeper relationships with influential people he might not have met otherwise.

Wills’ philanthropy is not a business strategy but rather an organic extension of his values. That authenticity naturally builds trust and strengthens his network. This work earned him the prestigious Good Neighbor Award from the National Association of Realtors, which is a testament to how giving back can be intertwined with professional life in a meaningful way.

The conversation in the video above proves that in an age of constant tech distractions, the most powerful tool an agent has is personal touch.

Connect with Charlie Wills on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week.

James Dwiggins is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

