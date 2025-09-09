Coach Verl Workman outlines how to fix what real estate agents say when the home isn’t selling and what the homeowner hears when the agent speaks.

The most common phrases used by agents during the price reduction conversation when a property isn’t selling include:

“The market is telling us something.”

“We need to reposition your home to attract the right buyers.”

“To get this sold, we are going to need to be more competitive on price.”

What the sellers actually hear:

“Your home isn’t worth what you thought it was.”

“I’m not able to get it sold like I thought I would.”

“I let you price it at first, but now we need to do it my way.”

“If it doesn’t sell, I won’t make my commission, so we need to reduce the price.”

Every agent who’s been at this for a while knows the feeling. You’ve got a listing that checks the boxes. It shows well, the photos are sharp and your marketing is solid. Maybe you even had a strong initial wave of interest.

But then … nothing. The showings slowed. The phone stopped ringing. No offers. And like clockwork, the seller starts wondering what’s going on.

How to have the price reduction conversation

If you’ve done your job well, this isn’t a red flag — it’s a pivot point; one that calls for clear leadership and confident strategy.

Start early, stay ahead

Let’s be real: Conversations about price are a lot easier when they’re not a surprise. That means setting the tone before the sign even goes in the yard.

From the first sit-down, you should be establishing your role as a strategist — an options broker — not just someone who sticks a home on the MLS and crosses their fingers. This is where you bring up how pricing works, what buyers are doing in this market and why the first few weeks matter more than many sellers realize.

We always explain the concept of market-driven pricing — that we don’t get to set the value, the market does. And if we miss the mark early, we’ll need to correct course. That way, when it’s time for a price conversation later, it’s not a shock — it’s a step we already talked about.

Pro tip: Lay out the three market types — buyer’s, balanced and seller’s — and how each one calls for a different pricing mindset. That simple breakdown gives your client context they can actually use.

Let the market talk — you just translate

Pricing gets emotional fast. Sellers see memories. Buyers see math.

That’s why data matters. If your listing isn’t moving, it’s time to audit everything — not just the price. And not casually. A full, structured, comprehensive listing audit can shift the whole conversation from “Why isn’t this selling?” to “What does the market feedback tell us?”

I’m talking about real questions:

Are we priced too close to homes with more updates?

Is buyer feedback pointing to something we’re missing?

Is our marketing sharp and current?

Are we in sync with how buyers are searching?

If the answers come back clean — if everything else is working — then the only thing left to address is price. At that point, it’s not about opinion; it’s about alignment.

Your job isn’t just to know the data — it’s to help your client accept what it’s saying.

Reframe the conversation: You’re not dropping. You’re relaunching

Words carry weight. “Price drop” makes people tense. “Repositioning the listing” feels intentional.

I’ll say this to clients:

“This isn’t about what your home is worth — it’s about where buyers are paying attention. We’re making a smart move to put your home back in front of the right people, before the listing gets stale.”

And don’t just adjust the number. Refresh the energy.

Swap out the lead photo. Rewrite the headline. Push it out again on social. Hold a new open house, maybe with a different hook. This isn’t defeat — it’s Marketing 2.0.

Don’t just reduce. Reintroduce. Loudly.

Price for the market you’re in, not the one you wish for

This is where things can go sideways if you’re not direct. Every market behaves differently, and pricing has to respect that.

Here’s the breakdown I use with clients:

Buyer’s market: There’s too much inventory, and buyers have options. You’ve got to lead with a sharp price. Miss it? Cut early and decisively.

Balanced market: Play it smart. Go for the middle of your comp range, and don’t squander the early attention window.

Seller’s market: Yes, homes sell faster — but not if they’re overpriced. Even eager buyers walk away when the value doesn’t line up.

The key is helping sellers see this isn’t random. It’s patterned, predictable and rooted in how buyers behave. And you’re the one who’s going to guide them through it.

Bonus tip: Side-by-side comp visuals beat stats every time. Lay them out and let the differences speak for themselves.

Build the rhythm before you need it

If you’re only having the price reduction conversation once things get quiet, you’re behind.

Weekly strategy check-ins are gold. They keep the seller in the loop, make your value visible and allow you to adjust without drama. This isn’t just maintenance — it’s momentum.

Each week, you should be reviewing:

New listings and sales in the area

Showing activity and buyer feedback

Any shifts in presentation or marketing

Whether the pricing still fits the market

What, if anything, needs to change next

This cadence helps the pricing conversation happen naturally. No buildup. No blindsiding. Just smart next steps.

Don’t shy away from the truth

Sometimes, the hardest part isn’t spotting the problem — it’s having the guts to say it out loud.

But here’s what I’ve learned: Clients respect clarity. They want a professional who won’t sugarcoat. So, if the listing isn’t performing, and the numbers back it up, then speak up. Confidently. Kindly. Clearly.

If your client pushes back. Remind them you’re there for them. Stand firm, and share with them something I’ve had to say more than once:

“I’d rather turn you down than let you down.”

You’re not pushing them. You’re protecting them — from wasted time, missed opportunities and disappointment down the road.

This is why you’re in the room. Not just to set the sign in the yard. Not just to order photos or host a weekend open house.

You’re here to be the expert in uncertain moments. To speak with authority. To guide with heart. And to lead your client to the right outcome — even if it means adjusting course.

Because at the end of the day, your job isn’t to keep a home listed. Your job is to get it sold.