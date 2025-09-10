As a third-generation builder and developer with a lifelong interest in the investment potential of real estate, Pennsylvania agent Tim Tepes views his job as a calling and a passion.

“I don’t believe I’ll ever retire,” Tepes said. He has built his business on strong referrals and client satisfaction and finds “great joy in continually moving forward, learning and helping others.”

Whether negotiating deals, helping clients build their dream home or smoothing the pathway to retirement with income-producing investment properties, Tepes’ goal is to guide clients toward financial stability and wealth-building opportunities.

Learn how this Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, agent puts his investing acumen and daily discipline to work for the clients he serves.

Name: Tim Tepes

Title: Associate broker

Experience: 33 years

Location: Lehigh Valley, PA

Brokerage name: Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Cassidon Realty

Transaction sides: 40.75

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Over the years, I’ve learned countless lessons in real estate, but the most important is to always be consumer-driven, not commission-driven. The key is to truly understand each client’s needs, wants and goals, then focus on solving their problems and guiding them toward the best outcome.

By putting people first — through active listening, skilled negotiation and patience — the commissions naturally follow. Real estate is about building trust, delivering results and making sure clients feel valued and satisfied long after the transaction is complete.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that childhood goal?

As a child growing up as a third-generation builder, I always envisioned myself working in the construction and building industry. At a young age, I also became fascinated with the concept of passive income after reading books such as Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad, Poor Dad and learning about the cash flow quadrants.

That early interest in building long-term wealth inspired me to focus on rental properties, which has grown into a portfolio I own and manage today.

My path naturally expanded from new construction into the resale and rental markets, allowing me to serve all of my clients’ housing needs in one place. From building homes to helping people buy, sell or invest, I’ve been able to fulfill my childhood vision of creating lasting value and financial security through real estate.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor?

Some of the best advice I’ve received from mentors over the years is to stay consistent and always follow up — again and again. Listen carefully to people’s needs, wants and goals, then guide them in the right direction with solutions that truly serve their best interests.

Be the “source of the source,” providing the information, resources and answers they need so that even long after the transaction, they continue to turn to you as their trusted advisor. Always put the client first, deliver your best and the relationships — and referrals — will follow.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

For a new agent just starting out, my first piece of advice is to treat real estate as a business from Day One. Structure it properly — consider forming an LLC or a C-corporation — and explore ways to invest in your own future, such as setting up an individual 401(k) plan.

Diversify your income streams by building strong relationships with trusted industry partners, including title companies, mortgage lenders and home inspectors, while also investing in your own rental properties. If you can sell real estate to others, you should be able to sell it to yourself — set a goal to acquire at least one property each quarter and build a portfolio of a dozen or more rentals to generate steady monthly income.

Equally important is having a strong mentor, effective systems and powerful real estate technology in place. Automate wherever possible, stay current with computers and AI, and be consistent in your follow-up. Real estate success is built on long-term relationships, disciplined business practices, and a constant commitment to learning and growth.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Too few agents realize that one of the biggest keys to making their careers — and lives — easier is mastering time management. It’s essential to learn how to balance business and family, set clear priorities, and establish both short-term and long-term goals. Treat your business like a business and your family like a family, ensuring each receives the focus and attention it deserves.

Successful agents also know when to ask for help. Partnering with another agent to share responsibilities, leveraging support staff, and implementing effective programs and systems can save valuable time and money. By streamlining operations and staying disciplined with your schedule, you create more space for productivity, personal time and long-term success.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life and business better?

One of the most impactful ways to improve both life and business is to establish consistent, intentional daily routines. Wake up at the same time each day, set aside time to meditate, pray or journal, and commit to regular exercise to maintain your physical health. Support your well-being with proper nutrition, vitamins and supplements, as a healthy body fuels a sharp, focused mind.

Equally important is structuring your workday with purpose — schedule specific times for client follow-ups, checking in with referrals, nurturing leads and managing pending sales. Align these actions with your larger goals so that each day moves you closer to achieving them.

Work on your business every day, not just in your business, and make it a habit to learn something new daily. Ultimately, staying healthy, disciplined and committed to growth is the foundation for long-term success in both business and life.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

I can’t imagine doing anything other than real estate because I truly enjoy it and love what I do. As I’ve said before, “Do what you love, love what you do,” and real estate has always been my passion.

However, if I were to pursue another path, it would likely still be connected to the finance and investment world. I have a strong interest in stocks, reinvestment strategies, dollar-cost averaging and dividend reinvesting for passive income — concepts that parallel the wealth-building opportunities I’ve embraced in real estate.

I would continue to focus on creating long-term financial security through diversified investments, including 1031 Exchanges, DSTs, K1s and other strategic vehicles. Whether in real estate or finance, my passion remains the same — helping people grow and preserve their wealth while building a secure financial future.

Tell us a story about your most memorable transaction

Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to be part of countless memorable transactions — helping people achieve homeownership, guiding newlyweds into their first home, assisting families in moving from rentals to their own property, and witnessing the joy and pride that comes with one of life’s biggest financial milestones.

The smiles, the excitement and the sense of accomplishment never get old.

One of the most remarkable transactions of my career was selling an $8 million project and guiding the client through a strategic 1031 Exchange, converting it into a K1 investment and then into multiple Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs). This move diversified their portfolio across the country into a variety of sectors, including self-storage, mobile home parks, assisted living facilities, blood and plasma labs, office buildings and retail properties. The result was a passive income stream substantial enough to support them for life.

Even more rewarding was knowing that this plan allowed them to place their investments into a trust, creating a legacy that would provide financial security for their children and generations to come. In essence, we built a true family office — a dynasty that will continue to thrive long after the transaction closed. That, to me, is the ultimate success in real estate.

Email Christy Murdock