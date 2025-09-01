Find out how Connecticut real estate agent Eddie Gutierrez keeps climbing, while learning new things all along the way.

For Connecticut agent Eddie Gutierrez, real estate is a family affair. His father was an agent, broker and general contractor, and six years ago, his wife joined him full-time in real estate.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

“I never forget where I came from,” Gutierrez said. “My roots and upbringing have grounded me and reminded me of the value of hard work and pride. Loyalty is everything. If you are in my circle, then we are ‘ride or die’ for life.”

For Gutierrez, patience, empathy and genuine care are vital elements to the way he does business. “We all get tested and challenged every day professionally and personally,” he said. “I have learned to try and meet people where they are and try to be of help. I have also learned when it is best to step away when I can no longer be of help or if I am not being valued.”

Gutierrez attributes his relentlessness in problem-solving to his zodiac sign, Capricorn. “The goat is always climbing and finding a way,” he said. “I enjoy working through difficult situations and finding solutions that can be a win-win for all.” Learn how this Connecticut agent keeps climbing while learning new things all along the way.

Name: Eddie Gutierrez

Title: Broker associate

Experience: 21 years

Location: Connecticut, serving Fairfield and New Haven Counties

Brokerage name: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gaetano Marra Homes

Rankings:

No. 1 agent in Units Sold for 2024 (nationally) in Better Homes and Gardens Network

No. 2 Real Trends Verified in Connecticut ranking by sides in 2024 (nationally No. 58)

Team: Husband and wife team, Good Living CT

Transaction sides: 149 (2024)

Awards:

Founders Club Award 2024: Outstanding sales achievement, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Silver Award 2023: Outstanding sales achievement, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

Put your client’s interest before yours. Their success is tied to yours. They win. You win. It’s the only way to do business.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

You can’t force anyone to buy or sell real estate. They have to be motivated and they have to do it when the time is right for them and not you. You need to help and be supportive of their situation, explain all pros and cons and let them decide. Lead them, don’t push them.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

I’m still learning. You need to always be a student and perfect your craft. There is no final exam. You keep learning and keep improving. The industry is forever changing. Technology is evolving. You always need to be open to learning something new that will help you serve your clients in a more effective and supportive way.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

First and foremost, don’t think of it as just a transaction; it is a stepping stone. Whether you’re buying your first home, selling your fifth, or investing in a multifamily property, this move is part of a larger life plan. Know what that plan looks like. Are you building generational wealth? Downsizing to simplify life? Relocating to chase a dream job? Your goals should be front and center from the start.

Next, surround yourself with the right people. Real estate is not a solo sport. It takes a team of professionals. Your agent, lender, attorney, inspector, insurance broker, etc., are working in sync to get you to the finish line. But here’s the thing: This team works for you, not the other way around. You need professionals who will advise you with honesty, fight for your best interest and understand your unique situation.

Lastly, understand that your agent (and your entire team) are consultants. We provide data, experience and strategies, but you are the decision-maker. When clients are informed, aligned with their goals and supported by the right team, the process becomes far less stressful and a lot more empowering.

What resource has taught you the most?

I follow top coaches like Tom Ferry, Brian Buffini and Jeff Glover, not because I want to copy a script, but because their messages resonate. They each remind me that relationships, mindset, skill and systems are what drive long-term success. They emphasize showing up as your best self, genuinely serving others, and staying true to your values. They all understand that real estate is equal parts hustle and heart, and that’s something I believe in.

They all agree that it’s relationships over transactions. Whether you’re working leads or your sphere, they all believe real estate is a people business. Deliver value, build trust, and the deals will follow.

Mindset and consistency are everything. I have learned that success isn’t about luck. It’s about the right habits, daily disciplines and controlling your thoughts.

Have a system or a plan, and follow it. Flying by the seat of your pants isn’t a strategy. These coaches all preach that top producers run their business like a business with systems in place.

Sharpen your skills consistently. Whether it’s through role-play, coaching, reading,or practice, becoming a skilled communicator and market expert is non-negotiable.

Know your numbers. If you don’t track it, you can’t grow it. Data-driven decisions beat guesswork.

Email Christy Murdock