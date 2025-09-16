Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Built world real estate events company Blueprint, which is owned by Inman, has expanded its offerings with the launch today of “Insights by Blueprint,” a subscription research platform targeted towards commercial real estate executives.

The platform is intended for COOs, CTOs and the like, and provides data-driven analyses to help guide executive decision-making, according to a media statement.

As the industry continues to rapidly evolve alongside emerging leasing, resident engagement and property operations tech, Insights by Blueprint will publish weekly reports breaking down industry changes as they come and translate what it all means for owners, operators and asset managers.

“Real estate is changing quickly, and operators need clarity to make better bets on tech and strategy,” said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. “Our goal is to give decision-makers a single trusted source to evaluate what’s real, what’s hype and what to do next. By combining rigorous research with the lived experience of top operators, Insights by Blueprint gives leaders the confidence to move forward.”

Brad Hargreaves, who is founder of built world publication Thesis Driven and a Blueprint collaborator, will serve as editorial director of the new publication.

“There’s a huge unmet need for a publication like Insights by Blueprint,” Hargreaves said in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with Blueprint to bring intelligence on real estate operations and technology to the people that need it.”

Subscriptions for Insights by Blueprint start at $80 per month or $800 per year with no long-term commitment required.

Subscribers will get access to all archived published reports, new weekly reports and quarterly calls with other leaders across the industry to provide opportunity for feedback and collaboration.

“By combining structured research with peer insights, Insights by Blueprint helps executives avoid costly implementation mistakes, understand the financial and operational impact of new tools, and move faster on high-priority initiatives,” Blueprint President Martin Kelly said in a statement.

Direction of the new platform will also be guided by an advisory board comprised of tech and operations executives from some of the largest real estate companies in the country.

Those who would like to learn more can visit the Insights by Blueprint website at insightsbyblueprint.com.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×