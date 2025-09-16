Built world real estate events company Blueprint, which is owned by Inman, has expanded its offerings with the launch today of “Insights by Blueprint,” a subscription research platform targeted towards commercial real estate executives.

The platform is intended for COOs, CTOs and the like, and provides data-driven analyses to help guide executive decision-making, according to a media statement.

As the industry continues to rapidly evolve alongside emerging leasing, resident engagement and property operations tech, Insights by Blueprint will publish weekly reports breaking down industry changes as they come and translate what it all means for owners, operators and asset managers.

“Real estate is changing quickly, and operators need clarity to make better bets on tech and strategy,” said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. “Our goal is to give decision-makers a single trusted source to evaluate what’s real, what’s hype and what to do next. By combining rigorous research with the lived experience of top operators, Insights by Blueprint gives leaders the confidence to move forward.”

Brad Hargreaves, who is founder of built world publication Thesis Driven and a Blueprint collaborator, will serve as editorial director of the new publication.

“There’s a huge unmet need for a publication like Insights by Blueprint,” Hargreaves said in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with Blueprint to bring intelligence on real estate operations and technology to the people that need it.”

Subscriptions for Insights by Blueprint start at $80 per month or $800 per year with no long-term commitment required.

Subscribers will get access to all archived published reports, new weekly reports and quarterly calls with other leaders across the industry to provide opportunity for feedback and collaboration.

“By combining structured research with peer insights, Insights by Blueprint helps executives avoid costly implementation mistakes, understand the financial and operational impact of new tools, and move faster on high-priority initiatives,” Blueprint President Martin Kelly said in a statement.

Direction of the new platform will also be guided by an advisory board comprised of tech and operations executives from some of the largest real estate companies in the country.

Those who would like to learn more can visit the Insights by Blueprint website at insightsbyblueprint.com.

