Nation’s largest Realtor organization rolls out affordable access to unlimited e-signature service as part of its Form Simplicity Ultimate membership.

A technology arm of the nation’s largest state Realtor organization is rolling out a new e-signature tool aimed at simplifying and cutting the cost of existing options for real estate agents.

The tool, known as Sabal Sign, includes team access, templates, auditing and long-term document retention. It’s a perk for the Form Simplicity Ultimate Edition membership level.

Sabal Sign was designed by the Florida Realtors’ tech team to provide unlimited signings and other tools aimed at ensuring compliance while cutting costs for members.

“Sabal Sign was built in-house to give members and real estate professionals across the country an e-signature solution they can trust: one that’s reliable, secure and designed expressly for real estate,” Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant said in a statement. “With Sabal Sign integrated directly into Form Simplicity, Ultimate Edition users can manage their entire transaction process in one place with no usage limits.”

Form Simplicity is among the nation’s largest transaction management platforms, Florida Realtors said. Sabal Sign is now a nationwide option as part of Form Simplicity. 

The tool is being marketed as a cost-effective alternative to existing third-party e-signature options.

“Innovative leadership has been a cornerstone of my work at Florida Realtors, and Sabal Sign is a testament to what can be achieved when the focus is on forward-thinking, results-oriented decision-making,” Florida Realtors President Tim Weisheyer said. “Sabal Sign was created with member input — built by Florida Realtors for Florida’s Realtors and Realtors everywhere — to provide reliable mobile functionality for seamless, secure online signatures.”

With about 238,000 members, Florida Realtors is the largest Realtor organization in the country.

