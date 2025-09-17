As competition for talent remains intense, major teams this week moved to Compass, eXp Realty and the Real Brokerage.

Everyday, Inman gets a slew of announcements about big teams and industry leaders making moves from one company to another. It’s more than we can cover! But we’re going to try something new today, rounding up some of the biggest announcements and sharing them here.

So, without further ado, here are some of this week’s big moves:

The Real Brokerage: The Mid-Atlantic-centered Landmark Group has joined the Real Brokerage. A statement describes them as “one of the most respected and community-focused brokerages in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.” Bernadette Cole leads the group, which is comprised of “more than 250 agents.”

eXp Realty: The Denver-based Impact Group has joined eXp Realty. In a statement, they are described as “one of Colorado’s most decorated real estate teams,” having done “$305 million in sales across 429 units in 2024.” The team includes 31 agents and four support staff.

Compass: The Tika Team, based in Fort Lauderdale, has joined Compass. In a statement, Compass describes the team as a “top-producing group recognized for record-breaking sales and concierge-level client service.” Tika Van Den Hurk leads the team, which did “over $500 million in sales in the past decade,” according to the statement.

Corcoran: Sherry Tobak has joined Corcoran and started the The Sherry Tobak Group. According to a statement, Tobak “is widely recognized for her leadership and success in luxury real estate, most notably for spearheading the sales strategy at Hudson Yards, where her team achieved over $2 billion in record-breaking sales.”

Update: This story was updated after publication with additional team moves. 

